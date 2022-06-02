Mickey Guyton Says Her House Has 'Huge' Black Pumas Fans Ahead of CMT Crossroads Special

Get ready, fans! Mickey Guyton and the Black Pumas are back.

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Guyton and the Black Pumas have reunited for CMT Crossroads' newest installment. In a sneak peek video shared with PEOPLE, the duo and the country singer are seen belting out the lyrics to "Fire."

The country star and the soulful duo collaborated earlier this year for a performance of the band's hit song "Colors" at the CMT Music Awards in April. This time, they reunited for a night filled with high-energy performances and stripped-back renditions of each other's greatest hits.

"We are huge Black Pumas fans in my house, so I was so excited to do this CMT Crossroads! Eric and Adrian are just incredible and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did," the "Lay It on Me" singer, 38, said in a press release.

The Black Pumas, which is comprised of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada added, "It was a pleasure to collaborate with Mickey Guyton for CMT Crossroads. Hearing her voice on our song 'Fire' was really incredible, she added so much of her own style to it in a way that still felt familiar to the song. We're excited for everyone to see all of our performances together."

More performances during the special include the Black Pumas' "Confines" along with Guyton's "Black Like Me" and "Better Than You Left Me."

Mickey Guyton and the Black Pumas

The performance marks the duo's first appearance on the CMT stage, while Guyton is returning for her second time. She previously appeared on CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends alongside Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Carly Pearce.

The full episode will air on June 15 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Last month, Guyton spoke to PEOPLE about her experience with online harassment and opened up about why she shares the hurtful posts on social media for everyone to see.

"When I post it, I think some people might think that I'm looking for this sympathy that I'm not looking for at all. I sleep very well at night," she told PEOPLE while promoting her partnership with 3M's School Zone Safety initiative. "But what I'm doing is, people need to know that this is happening."

Mickey Guyton and the Black Pumas

"For so long, people were able to get away with being racist. You could be racist and move on with your life. And my thinking is we have to call this out," she continued. "This is bullying. This is something that we were taught when we were 5 that you don't do. And you have grown individuals and adults bullying people and saying these horrible things behind their computers, and that has to stop. I don't care who you are, where you're from, what color of your skin — it has to stop."

Meanwhile, in March 2021, the Black Pumas spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams about earning Grammy nominations for their track "Colors."

"It's almost hard to believe and take in," Quesada told PEOPLE. "Sometimes, I have to pinch myself every once in a while that we're in this situation, but it feels good. It feels good because we work hard and we like that people were actually connecting with the music."