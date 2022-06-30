Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's Relationship Timeline

Mickey Guyton and Grand Savoy met through his stepsister (who is also Guyton’s best friend!) in 2010 and wed seven years later

Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy have been together for over a decade, taking their love all across the country.

The two met in 2010 through Guyton's best friend, who just so happens to be Savoy's stepsister. They got engaged in 2013 and wed in 2017 in Savoy's hometown of Kauai, Hawaii. In February 2021, they welcomed their first child together, son Grayson, whom they're raising in Los Angeles, where Savoy works as an attorney.

The "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" singer has been open about the couple's ups and downs. While honoring their anniversary in a June 2020 Instagram post, Guyton wrote, "We've gone thru some real tough times together but we have come out on the other side stronger than I could have ever imagined. Thank you for never giving up on me. I promise to never give up on you."

Guyton and Savoy have been by each other's sides through it all, including the 10 years it took from Guyton signing her record deal to releasing her debut album, Remember Her Name, in September 2021. Of that lengthy time frame, Guyton told PEOPLE, "I was just in this freakin' hamster wheel, trying to write what I was thinking they wanted from me. It was never gonna happen." When she hit a crossroads in 2018, it was Savoy who helped push her forward, suggesting she write about her struggles as a Black artist. The result was heartfelt, poignant songs like "Black Like Me" and "Love My Hair."

Guyton has also written songs just for her other half. She tweeted in January 2022 that "Lay It On Me" was written "for my husband [and] anyone out there who has a ride or die that supports their dreams and loves them unconditionally."

From their Hawaiian nuptials to the birth of their son, here's everything you need to know about Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's relationship.

2010: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy meet through his stepsister

The pair met through Guyton's best friend, who is Savoy's stepsister.

Nine years later, Guyton admitted in an anniversary Instagram post that she initially pushed Savoy away. "When this man walked into my life I was broken. I put him through hell because I was so hurt," she wrote. "But he persisted and loved me through all of my imperfections and transgressions. He put me on a pedestal that I didn't think I deserved and showed me I was worth it. He now gives me the courage to be the human and artist that I was always meant to be."

2013: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy get engaged

Guyton and Savoy, a lawyer originally from Hawaii, got engaged after three years of dating around 2013.

February 14, 2017: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy make their Instagram debut on Valentine's Day

Savoy made his debut on Guyton's Instagram feed on Valentine's Day in 2017. Alongside a loving photo with her beau, Guyton wrote, "​I love you to the moon and back! Can't wait for all that God has planned for us! Happy Valentine's babe. 🌹."

​June 26, 2017: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy marry in Hawaii

The singer-songwriter wed Savoy in an intimate beach ceremony on June 26 at the Kauai Marriott Resort in Kauai, Hawaii, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Savoy has family from Kauai, and Guyton told PEOPLE it was important to him to have a luau at their reception.

"Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, 'Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?' " Guyton told PEOPLE of her nuptials, which took place in front of 23 family and friends.

2018: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy undergo marriage counseling

The country singer hit a turning point in both her marriage and music in 2018. She told PEOPLE in June 2020 that two years prior, she and her husband underwent marriage counseling, and the process had an effect on her songwriting.

"I started looking at myself as an artist, and what exactly did I have to offer?" she recalled. "And I started thinking, what can I write and sing about that's true to me? So I started just singing everything about my marriage."

Around the same time, while struggling to find her place in the country music world, Guyton asked Savoy why he thought her music wasn't connecting. His immediate response was, "because you're running away from everything that makes you different."

"After he told me that I was, like, oh my God," she said. "Okay, well, I need to just write about being a black woman. That's my story."

About two weeks after that conversation, she wrote "Black Like Me" and "Love My Hair," calling the change provided to her songwriting "an instant switch."

"I would not be here if that conversation had never happened, I can tell you that much," she told GRAMMY.com. "I would've packed up my stuff and moved back to California with my husband and figured out a job there … It completely changed my perspective. I was like, 'Wow, I can write country music based on what I've gone through. I don't have to write a song about someone's blue eyes.' And that would happen—I'd be in songwriting sessions, and they would throw out blue eyes and I'm like, 'Well, the person I'm dating doesn't have blue eyes, he's got brown eyes.' "

March 12, 2018: Mickey Guyton praises Grant Savoy on Instagram

On March 12, 2018, the "Better Than You Left Me" singer penned a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

"​​My husband is one of the most amazing people I have ever met," she wrote. "He grew up with the odds completely against him. He had a horrible childhood yet he loves so hard. He gives me everything he has and more. He sacrifices to make sure I'm taken care of. There are good men out there."

June 2018: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Guyton looked back on one year of marriage, penning an honest, emotional caption alongside a photo from the couple's nuptials.

"They say find a man that loves you more than you love him. You've always said that you love me just a little bit more, and I never believed you until I showed you the ugliest parts of who I am. Instead of rejecting me, you love me anyway," she wrote. "Just when I thought I couldn't love you more, you take me one step further. Thank you for building me up and holding me down. Thank you for never giving up on me even when I've given up on myself. I am so grateful that I get to do this thing called life with you. Happy anniversary bumblebee!"

August 25, 2020: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy announce they're expecting

On August 25, 2020, Guyton took to Instagram to announce that she and Savoy were expecting their first child together. Sharing two sonogram photos, Guyton wrote that her life "completely changed in an instant."

"I'm so excited and terrified all at the same time," she added. "I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."

She also posted a baby bump selfie to her Instagram Story, captioning it, "God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things."

October 2020: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy reveal they're having a boy

The Texas native exclusively told PEOPLE that she and her husband were expecting a boy. "This baby is an absolute miracle," she said.

Guyton, one of the few Black artists in Nashville, said at the time that her pregnancy weighed heavily on her. "I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word. I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this," she said. "I pray for him."

She also admitted she was thrown off when she found out she was pregnant just four days after the release of "Black Like Me."

"I was just a complete deer in the headlights and completely shocked and terrified and scared," she said. "In my mind, as a woman in the music industry, you think, 'Oh, I can't be pregnant and have a career. I can't be a mom and have a career.' I thought those things. I had to just completely do some deprogramming in my mind and realize that we all deserve happiness and we all deserve a family."

February 8, 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy welcome their first child together

Guyton gave birth to her and Savoy's first child, a son named Grayson, on Feb. 8, 2021. "​​The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done," she wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the world Grayson!"

March 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy balance parenthood and the Grammys

The native Texan told PEOPLE her husband helped her prep for music's biggest night by taking over baby duty so she could focus on her Grammy performance. The singer was the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category, receiving a nod for her song, "Black Like Me."

"My husband took over baby duty the last three days to make sure I got a full seven hours of sleep. But I still wake up at 4 a.m. when I hear him whimper, I'm like, 'Where is he?' I just want to be near him,' " she said, adding, "Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience."

One month later, Guyton made history again by becoming the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards, co-hosting the 2021 ceremony with Keith Urban. To commemorate the milestone, Guyton shared an Instagram video of her then-10-week-old son Grayson being held by her husband. "My reason. This is for you Grayson. 🥺," Guyton captioned the footage.

May 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy celebrate the singer's first Mother's Day

One day before her first Mother's Day as a mom, Guyton reflected on three months with her baby boy.

"I have been an emotional wreck just thinking about the fact that my little Gray is already 3 months old! I remember first finding out I was pregnant thinking it was going to take FOREVER and it now almost feels like it didn't even happen," she captioned an Instagram collage on May 7. "It's crazy how time feels like it's flying faster than the blink of the eye. This little guy has turned my world right side up and I am forever grateful to God and to my husband for making me a mother. Literally nothing else in life compares. Yes there are extremely challenging moments where I question everything that I am and feel like a complete failure as a mom but I wouldn't change a thing. Happy 3 months Gray! I love you. 🥺."

June 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary

Four months after welcoming their first child together, the duo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary BB!" Guyton wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their Hawaii wedding plus one of Savoy smiling with baby Grayson. "Thank you for holding me up and holding me down. We f–king made it!"

Less than a week earlier, Savoy also celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad, an occasion Guyton marked with a sweet Instagram tribute.

July 2, 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy defend son Grayson against haters

On July 2, 2021, the country singer shared a screenshot of a hateful, racist message from a social media user who called her then-4-month-old son "the ugliest child I've ever seen." Guyton directly called the user out, captioning the post, "​​This deserves front and center attention. crystal502021 came for my child. Shame on you."

Later, while sharing PEOPLE's story, she wrote, "Enough is enough. Say what you want about me but don't come for my 4 month old innocent child. I am beyond tired." Many of her fellow stars rallied around her, including LeAnn Rimes, JoJo and Jimmie Allen. Savoy has also been quick to take to Twitter to defend his wife when trolls make nasty remarks, both before and after this specific incident

September 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy are "closer" than ever thanks to son

The "Heartbreak Song" singer released her debut album, Remember Her Name, in September 2021. While talking to PEOPLE about the record, she also opened up about her personal life, saying her son's presence brought a new "calmness" to her marriage.

"We are so much closer, and we were already really, really, really close," she said. "There's just such a respect for each other. My husband was such a good 'pre-baby daddy,' like how he helped me through pregnancy. I could not have done it without him, and now he's helped me after. The first three months, he was getting up at night more than I was. He put the bassinet right by his side of the bed, and he slept right next to his face every night. They have an incredible bond."

November 2021: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy's son is admitted to the ICU

The couple's then-9-month-old son "fell ill" on Nov. 11, 2021, and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," Guyton explained. He was admitted to the ICU and Guyton later tweeted that Grayson was "not in the clear but he's on the mend." On Nov. 20, she gave fans an update on her little boy's condition via Instagram, writing that he was "doing much better, all signs are stable and improving." She thanked the pediatric doctor and her family doctor who helped Grayson, admitting that "seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."

Grayson was doing well enough by Thanksgiving that Guyton was able to take part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. She told Today's Al Roker that Grayson was out of the hospital and at home in Los Angeles with her husband, where she would be heading back to as soon as the parade was over.

"I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son," she told Today. "This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."

February 7, 2022: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy celebrate their son's first birthday

The "Remember Her Name" singer looked back at her son's first year of life with a carousel of Instagram photos and videos, including one of her and her husband in the hospital a few moments after their son was born and another of the trio with two cakes in honor of Grayson's birthday.

"It's like my life began the day I met you," Guyton wrote. "Happy birthday to my sweet Grayson! Thank you for picking me to be your mom 🥺."

April 2022: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy walk the red carpet at the Grammy Awards

The couple rarely makes red carpet appearances, but Savoy was right by his wife's side at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Guyton was nominated for best country solo performance, best country song and best country album. "I mean, she inspires me every day," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She gave me a baby, so the least I can do is give her support, right?"

Guyton did tell Access Hollywood that Savoy often accompanied her to big events but stayed in the background, but it was important to Guyton to have her beau at the 2022 Grammys.

"I'm what she likes to refer to as her safety blanket," Savoy explained after being encouraged to join the interview, to which Guyton added, "He makes me feel safe."

Just over a week later, Savoy also joined his wife at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, where Guyton was nominated for video of the year, female video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

May 2022: Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy enjoy a low-key Mother's Day

Shortly before Mother's Day, the country crooner told CMT that she was looking forward to spending the holiday with Savoy and their son, and she wasn't expecting any major surprise.

"When I told my husband Mother's Day is coming up, his eyes got really big," she said. "I told him like watercolor painting or to take me on a picnic. I just want them to want to spend time with me. I don't need anything else, maybe some flowers."

Guyton also mentioned that she's ready for baby No. 2, explaining, "I want him to have a sibling. With bullying and stuff like that, I want him to have somebody that will always be his friend, even if they drive each other crazy."