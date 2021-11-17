"It's these sorts of moments that truly just take your mind away from any other BS that's going on," Ray tells PEOPLE about the mini-concert he put on for a small group of veterans

Michael Ray Lends His Voice and His Heart to Musicians on Call: 'Music Can Still Move You'

Four years ago, country music hitmaker Michael Ray walked into a hospital room in Las Vegas mere days after the Route 91 tragedy and met a man that he will never forget.

"I started to play 'Think a Little Less,' and I remember him immediately grabbing his girlfriend's hand," Ray, 33, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview about the six-foot-something guy whose name he can't quite recall. "After I was done, he told me that he never thought he would ever hear that song again."

Indeed, the man lying in the hospital bed that particular day was one of the hundreds of country music fans who were shot by a shooter perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, taking aim at the innocent crowd as they watched headliner Jason Aldean on that fateful Sunday night in October. However, the man also happened to be one of the thousands at the music festival when Ray took the stage just two nights before.

"He told me he had heard me play that song on that Friday night, and that he just loved that song," Ray says quietly. "And then, he smiled. I still can't get that moment out of my head."

And from that point on, Ray has dedicated himself to Musicians on Call.

In fact, over the years and over multiple times, Ray has lent his presence and his music to the nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. MOC is also committed to bringing this idea of healing through music to our country's veterans.

Recently, the group put on a Concert for Veterans Presented by Wrangler, a virtual concert inspiring hope and appreciation for all those veterans currently in Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities nationwide. The concert not only included a performance from Ray, but also artists such as Wynonna, Darius Rucker, Sara Evans, and Lainey Wilson. Ray also performed live virtually for the Phoenix VA Medical Center through MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program.

"I'm grateful that we live in a time that we have technology to do those things, but I wanted to be there with them," Ray says of the mini-concert he did for the small group of veterans, one of whose service dated all the way back to World War II. "I want to sit right next to them and hear their stories. There's nothing like human connection."

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, many of these treasured people have not had as many visitors as they would like. So, as Ray tore into his current hit single "Whiskey & Rain," he couldn't help but watch the reactions he received from the vets he had been introduced to simply as Jeanie, Leroy, George, and Bob.

"It's these sorts of moments that truly just take your mind away from any other BS that's going on," Ray explains. "It doesn't matter if you're four years old or 104 years old, music can still move you. In this moment, they were having fun. I don't know what they were doing before this and I don't know what they were going to do after, but at that moment, we were experiencing this together. It's cool to see and be a part of something that's bigger than us."

It's a feeling Ray known for a long time, as he began volunteering when he was just in high school.

"I would volunteer at the local assisted living center in town," he says. "I would play on Thursday nights acoustically."

He's also long worked with the military, volunteering in any way he can in a tribute to his late grandfather, who served in the Army.

"I always try to celebrate him by doing something that he would do, which is to do something for somebody that he never knew," says Ray. "He was known for that in our hometown. He would do whatever anybody else needed him to. That's what it means to have a heart of service. That's why our men and women run into battle. They love this country. They want to serve. They're willing to risk it all and give it all if that's what it takes."

Michael Ray Virtual Program Phoenix VA Mini Concert Performance Audience | Credit: Darlene Seltmann

And if you ask Ray, the world needs more people like them.