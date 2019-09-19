Inside Michael Ray's Whirlwind 18-Hour Las Vegas Bachelor Party: All the Details

Since tour life can feel like a bachelor party, Michael Ray wasn't planning on one before he marries fellow country star Carly Pearce this fall. But when a friend with a private plane noticed the singer had a day off between shows, they said, "Why not?" and rounded up the musician's family, band and crew for a whirlwind weekend
By Michael Ray
September 18, 2019 08:45 PM

1 of 21

Josh Gicker

The morning of Friday the 13th, we hopped off my tour bus at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas before our driver drove on to Oregon. My Tumi is PACKED – I don’t even remember what all I had in this for the weekend as I wasn’t sure what to expect!

2 of 21

Josh Gicker

Here we are, ready for a great day and night in Las Vegas!

3 of 21

Josh Gicker

We went straight to the room to drop off our bags.

4 of 21

Josh Gicker

Gotta get some coffee!

5 of 21

Josh Gicker

Pedialyte for the win!

6 of 21

Josh Gicker

Here we are pool side. Having my dad, Jerry, and uncle out here for some of our shows and this quick getaway means the world to me.

7 of 21

Josh Gicker

Smoking cigars with the guys in Cabana No. 5 at the Wynn!

8 of 21

Josh Gicker

We ordered SO much food.

9 of 21

Josh Gicker

Dad told me that once we get married, mine and his relationship take the back burner and to ensure I always put Carly and her needs first. I love how much my family loves Carly, and we are so blessed to have their support as we start this next phase of our lives together.

Also, this is where I won $1,500 playing blackjack with dad and my friend Tom!

10 of 21

Josh Gicker

XS brought out bottles of champagne, signs and even posters of my head! I had no idea and Tom and the guys really went out of their way to make this such an amazing bachelor party.

11 of 21

Josh Gicker

I mean, who does this?! Also, no idea why my jacket is glowing!

12 of 21

Josh Gicker

Taking it all in. The Chainsmokers were playing and then — randomly — Shaquille O’Neal showed up at XS?! What an unforgettable night.

13 of 21

Josh Gicker

So thankful to have these men in my life!

14 of 21

Josh Gicker

We survived — and not a bad story to tell that my first private plane was on my bachelor party weekend! Tom, you outdid yourself brother! What a way to do Vegas!

15 of 21

Josh Gicker

Breakfast of champions!

16 of 21

Josh Gicker

Literally asking, “Wait, did that really just happen?”

17 of 21

Josh Gicker

Touching down in Oregon.

18 of 21

Josh Gicker

The bus met us on the tarmac to take us to soundcheck. I can’t believe the 18 hours really happened! I have the most amazing friends and family.

19 of 21

Josh Gicker

We made soundcheck at 4:30 p.m.

20 of 21

Josh Gicker

And just like that, back on stage and ready to rock!

