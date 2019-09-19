Inside Michael Ray's Whirlwind 18-Hour Las Vegas Bachelor Party: All the Details

The morning of Friday the 13th, we hopped off my tour bus at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas before our driver drove on to Oregon. My Tumi is PACKED – I don’t even remember what all I had in this for the weekend as I wasn’t sure what to expect!
Here we are, ready for a great day and night in Las Vegas!
We went straight to the room to drop off our bags.
Gotta get some coffee!
Pedialyte for the win!
Here we are pool side. Having my dad, Jerry, and uncle out here for some of our shows and this quick getaway means the world to me.
Smoking cigars with the guys in Cabana No. 5 at the Wynn!
We ordered SO much food.
Dad told me that once we get married, mine and his relationship take the back burner and to ensure I always put Carly and her needs first. I love how much my family loves Carly, and we are so blessed to have their support as we start this next phase of our lives together.
Also, this is where I won $1,500 playing blackjack with dad and my friend Tom!
XS brought out bottles of champagne, signs and even posters of my head! I had no idea and Tom and the guys really went out of their way to make this such an amazing bachelor party.
I mean, who does this?! Also, no idea why my jacket is glowing!
Taking it all in. The Chainsmokers were playing and then — randomly — Shaquille O’Neal showed up at XS?! What an unforgettable night.
So thankful to have these men in my life!
We survived — and not a bad story to tell that my first private plane was on my bachelor party weekend! Tom, you outdid yourself brother! What a way to do Vegas!
Breakfast of champions!
Literally asking, “Wait, did that really just happen?”
Touching down in Oregon.
The bus met us on the tarmac to take us to soundcheck. I can’t believe the 18 hours really happened! I have the most amazing friends and family.
We made soundcheck at 4:30 p.m.
And just like that, back on stage and ready to rock!