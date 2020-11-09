Is Michael Ray Dating Tyler Reese Tritt? Singer Gives '90s Country Star's Daughter a Sweet Smooch

Tyler Tritt and Michael Ray dressed up as Ariel and Prince Eric in matching couples' costumes for Halloween

It seems Michael Ray was boo'ed up this Halloween.

On Thursday, Travis Tritt's 22-year-old daughter, Tyler Reese, shared some snaps from her Halloween celebrations last month, which included two different couples' costumes with Ray, 32.

"No Tricks Just Treats!🍬 Had such a H🎃ppy H🎃lloween with all my boos👻," the daughter of the '90s country star — who's a rising singer-songwriter herself — shared on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos.

Ray was featured several times in Tyler's post, first spotted by Country Now. One night, the new couple dressed up as Disney Princess Ariel and Prince Eric, with the "One That Got Away" singer seen giving Tritt a big smooch on her forehead. In another photo, Ray joined Tritt and her friends in a Purge-themed costume, dressing up in bloody t-shirts.

Image zoom Tyler Tritt, Michael Ray | Credit: Tyler Reese Tritt Instagram

Ray's latest relationship comes four months after his ex-wife Carly Pearce filed for divorce following eight months of marriage. (The two wed on Oct. 6, 2019, and their split was finalized in early September.)

In June, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Pearce had filed for divorce. A source close to her told PEOPLE at the time that it "was a hard decision" for the 30-year-old rising country star. "It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," the insider said. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Last month, the "Every Little Thing" singer opened up about the divorce during an appearance on ET Canada, saying that whatever happened between the couple will stay between them.

"Hopefully, people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn't get married to get divorced," Pearce said. "Things happen, and I think it's just something that has to stay between the two of us."

"I've felt the love of fans and appreciate that," she added. "I think it's one of those moments [that's like], 'You're a human.'"

Turning to music, Ray returned to radio late last month with his latest single, "Whiskey and Rain."

"I wanted the video to feel familiar to anyone who watches it, and I think we accomplished that with a throwback to a honkytonk. But more importantly, I wanted to show how heartbreak can open you up to genuine connections with other people," Ray told SiriusXM.