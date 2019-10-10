Even though Carly Pearce and Michael Ray had originally planned on an outdoor wedding, on Oct. 6, the country singers didn’t let all-day rainstorms dampen their joy. In fact, both felt the showers made their day even more romantic.

The ceremony, held at Drakewood Farm north of Nashville, was moved from a cedar grove to a 19th-century barn on the 40-acre property. “Honestly, it was more magical and way more romantic than I think it would have been outside,” Pearce, 29, told PEOPLE.