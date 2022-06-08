Meghan Patrick Explains the Engagement Night Easter Eggs in Her New Video for 'My Left Hand'

Meghan Patrick's left hand has been looking rather sparkly lately thanks to her engagement ring from fellow country singer Mitchell Tenpenny — and in her new music video, she's ready to clue fans in on how it all went down.

Patrick's video for her new single "My Left Hand," which PEOPLE is premiering exclusively, shows actual footage of the sweet moment Tenpenny got down on one knee at Nashville's Losers Bar & Grill, where they met, last November.

"I definitely had no idea," the singer tells PEOPLE. "Mitchell told me we were going to a 'friendsgiving' hang with a few of our friends in the back room. We've hung out there a million times so that didn't tip me off at all. He did seem a little stressed that day, but he told me he had to go to the studio first and he'd have to meet me at Losers. I just figured he was stressed about going to the studio."

The video — which alternates between footage of the proposal and clips of Patrick, 35, singing the romantic track — is filled with Easter eggs special to the couple, including elaborate photo displays and personalized décor arranged by Tenpenny, 32.

"This made the whole moment 100 times more emotional," says Patrick. "As I was realizing what was happening, I was also surrounded by all these amazing memories and pictures of us together over the years and it just made the moment so perfect. They were all great reminders of what we've been through and why I want to spend the rest of my life with him."

Eagle-eyed fans will spot a photo of the couple performing together at the CCMA Awards in 2019, as well as neon signs that read out names of their songs (including "Somebody's Got Me," which Tenpenny wrote for Patrick, and "Wild as Me," which she wrote for him).

"I'll never forget when he showed me the demo for this song," she says of "Somebody's Got Me." "It made me cry. It was a moment where I knew we had something really good, and his feelings for me were not temporary. To this day every time I hear him play it live, it still makes me tear up."

There's also a glimpse of Tenpenny wearing a turquoise ring, a color he made sure to include in Patrick's engagement ring.

"We both really love turquoise jewelry and have both bought it often for each other when we're on the road and away from each other," she explains. "I love that he included the turquoise band in my ring because it felt very 'us.'"

Patrick also notes that she chose to wear the same dress she got engaged in while filming the rest of the video, as she feels as though it gives the clip a "nostalgic feel."

Sweet footage from the proposal features the happy couple wiping away tears as they pose for pictures and celebrate with friends and family, including Patrick's dad, stepmom, sister and niece, and Tenpenny's mom and brother.

In the music video's description on YouTube, Patrick said that she came up with the idea for "My Left Hand" when she and Tenpenny first started seriously talking about getting married.

"When the idea of it became more real I started thinking about what it would be like to look down at my left hand and see a ring, and it made me think that when the day come, it would surely be the most special thing about my left hand yet," she wrote. "I've never been big on love songs, but getting engaged to my best friend was a moment too special to pass without writing a song about it, and I think a lot of women can relate to this feeling."

The pair are set to tie the knot in October on a friend's farm, starting with a small wedding ceremony that'll precede a bigger party.

Patrick has plans to enjoy a laid-back, lakefront bachelorette party before saying "I do."

Tenpenny opened up about their relationship to PEOPLE in April, and reflected on their first meeting.