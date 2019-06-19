The Voice Alum Meghan Linsey Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Tyler Cain: See the Ring!

Meghan Linsey is officially off the market.

The Voice alum got engaged to her boyfriend of seven years, fellow musician Tyler Cain, while shooting their new music video in Alaska on Monday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We drove out to Homer, which is one of our favorite places and headed down to the beach at Land’s End,” Linsey tells PEOPLE. “I thought we were just walking down to check out the location, but when we walked up, the videographer [Noah Douglass] was already flying the drone around us. I assumed he was just testing everything out, but it did seem a little strange. That’s when Tyler got down on one knee, and that’s when I knew. I’m not easy to surprise, but he got me!”

After the proposal, Linsey, 31, and Cain, 34 — who announced the launch of their new musical duo “Meg and Tyler” on the CMT Awards red carpet on June 5 — continued to shoot their music video, which will accompany a new song they’re set to release soon titled “Nowhere With You.”

“If you know us, [it’s] such an ‘us’ thing for us to do,” Linsey says. “‘Nowhere With You’ is a love song about being happy with the person you love, no matter where you are. We wanted to shoot it in a beautiful place, and Homer is breathtaking. The whole the day was just perfect, and I’m so glad we captured it all on film.”

Adds Cain: “Meghan and I have toured all over the world together, and Homer is such a beautiful place for us. We made some amazing memories here together a few years ago, so I thought it’d be the perfect place to propose. I knew that after seven years of dating, it had to be EPIC!”

Linsey first met Cain at a Nashville recording studio seven years ago, and she knew he was the one when she realized that they “make each other better.”

“I’m seriously a better version of myself with him, and it’s not in a ‘you complete me’ kind of way,” she says. “We’re both very independent, and we let each other have space to do our own thing, but it’s a good balance because we honestly love to be together. We also laugh a lot! Laughter is so important. I honestly don’t think I knew what a healthy relationship was until I met Tyler.”

Though they’ve been together for years, Linsey says now “just felt like the right time” to take the next step in their relationship.

“I think we knew we’d get married eventually,” she says. “I mean, we live together, work together and have dogs together. The whole marriage thing has just never felt like a huge pressure for us. We’re really happy, and that has been our focus.”

For the ring, Cain worked with Lindsay Chapman from Giador Fine Jewelry to create the sparkler of Linsey’s dreams. Ultimately, he went with a diamond halo design featuring a 2-carat antique cushion peach morganite center stone.

“I didn’t know much about rings when I started looking for the perfect one,” he says. “Meghan is such a soulful, radiant and bold person that I wanted to find the perfect ring to fit her personality. When I met Lindsay at Giador, I knew she was the perfect person to work with me to design something one-of-a-kind and unique. Meghan wanted a peach stone instead of a diamond, and she loves rose gold. I’m really relieved that she loved it since it was a surprise.”

“I love it because it’s so me!” Linsey adds. “I had told a friend what I wanted a while back and she had told Tyler, but I think this ring is actually even more perfect than what I had saved on my secret Pinterest board. He knows me so well. I didn’t want a conventional ring. I didn’t want a big diamond.”

Though the wedding planning is in the very early stages, Linsey promises it’ll be anything but “traditional.”

“We’re very eclectic and DIY,” she says. “I’d love to do something with a New Orleans flare to it. That’s where I’m from, and Tyler loves New Orleans too. It’s just who we are. I want to keep it small, and I don’t think either of us wants to do a big bridal party or anything like that. I definitely want to keep it low stress.”

Adds Cain: “We have such amazing friends and family, and we are really so excited just to have everyone together and celebrate life, love and happiness!”

The happy engagement news comes more than two years after Linsey shared the story of how she was bitten by a brown recluse, a venomous spider found mostly in the south central and midwestern United States, in February 2017.

“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms,” Linsey told PEOPLE at the time. “I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over. They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing.”

After consulting with a wound specialist in South Carolina, things began to improve, Linsey said. She underwent experimental hyperbaric chamber treatment, and after three sessions saw immediate results. Since then, she has recovered.

Linsey and Cain’s debut single, “Mardi Gras and Rhinestones,” will be released on all digital platforms on June 28. Fans can follow along with their journey on their Instagram page, @megandtyler.