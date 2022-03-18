Linsey's "If You Need Me, Don't" is out Friday

Meghan Linsey Returns to Bluesy Roots with 'Female Empowerment' Anthem 'If You Need Me, Don't'

Listen up, ladies! Meghan Linsey wants you to realize your worth.

On Friday, the Voice alum is premiering the music video to her new single, "If You Need Me, Don't" with PEOPLE — and it "embodies female empowerment."

The bounce-back anthem, written by Linsey, 36, her husband Tyler Cain, 39, and best friend Julie Moriva came together "one night" when they were "just hanging in the studio."

"For me, it was really important with moving forward on this new project to write something that was very straight-ahead soul that felt good and felt like me," she says. "I had the idea of 'If You Need Me, Don't' being a real sassy and cool women empowerment song, so we started vibing off of that and it all came together super easy."

She continued, "I think that's how you know when something's right — it feels easy and it just feels like yourself. I'm definitely getting back to my roots and singing things that I'm really comfortable singing on this track."

Meghan Linsey Meghan Linsey | Credit: Jessica Ireland

In the music video, Linsey lets her passion shine as she belts out the lyrics, complimented by colorful outfits and sets.

The video was shot in Nashville at Flash Me Xperience — and after Cain sent her a video of the gallery, Linsey knew that would be the perfect place.

"I started looking at their Instagram and was like, 'Wow this is such a cool-looking space!' It's curated so uniquely where all the spaces in it are different little wonderlands and I knew it would be an incredible spot to shoot a music video," she says of the video, directed by Brian Thompson.

Meghan Linsey Meghan Linsey's "If You Don't Need Me" Cover Art | Credit: Jessica Ireland

She adds, "Since the song embodies female empowerment, I loved that the event space was female-owned. It was also in an area of Nashville that was hardest hit from the tornadoes, so it was really cool to be able to partner with the owner, Nicole, to showcase her space."

Ahead of the video's release, Linsey teased a sneak peek on Instagram, wearing the fringed green pantsuit from the video in honor of International Women's Day.

"A girl should be two things: who and what she wants"- Coco Chanel," she began the post. "Happy International Women's Day! Here's a sneak [peek] from my music video, dropping March 18!"

Aside from her latest release, Linsey is also working on her full-length album, her first since 2017's Bold Like a Lion. This time, Linsey is reconnecting with her "soulful roots." While she's at it, she'll also be focusing on her philanthropic efforts.

Meghan Linsey Meghan Linsey | Credit: Courtesy of Meghan Linsey

"It's all starting with this single and a very important part of this release is being able to partner with The Roots of Music organization, which is a non-profit in my hometown of New Orleans," she says. "Their programs provide underprivileged students with access to music education, academic support and mentorship."

She added, "I am also super excited to head down to New Orleans and do a music workshop with the kids in the near future. I'm using this single to help raise money and awareness for this incredible organization and am looking forward to keep making music and pushing forward!"