Margo Price, Who Named Daughter After Loretta Lynn, Says Singer's Death 'Hurts on Another Level'

Margo Price covered "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven" in Nashville on Tuesday while promoting her new memoir

Rachel DeSantis
Published on October 5, 2022

Margo Price has long been an admirer of Loretta Lynn, and upon the death of the country legend, is paying tribute the best way she knows how: through song.

The "Change of Heart" singer, who is so fond of Lynn that she named her daughter after her, shared a touching tribute to the late star on Tuesday, and ended the day with a cover of her hit "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven."

"It's safe to say I wouldn't even be making country music today if it weren't for Loretta Lynn. She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama," Price said in a statement to PEOPLE that was partially shared on social media. "Before anyone else even knew I was pregnant back in 2018, Loretta called me out of the blue and asked me to perform at her birthday party in Nashville. She casually mentioned if I ever had another baby I could use Lynn as a middle name because it worked for a girl or a boy. She knew I had lost a child and she did too. I named my daughter Ramona Lynn after her."

Price, 39, lost her son Ezra in 2010, just two weeks after his birth, while Lynn's son Jack Benny drowned in 1984. Lynn's daughter Betty Sue died in 2013.

The pair had collaborated in recent years, and in 2021 teamed up for a new take on Lynn's 1972 classic "One's On the Way," which appeared on her final album, Still Woman Enough. Price previously covered the song at Lynn's 2019 all-star birthday celebration, which took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

"Her writing was as real as the day is long and she didn't take no s—," Price's statement continued. "This one hurts on another level. I'll miss her forever."

Price — whose 2016 debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter paid homage to Lynn's classic Coal Miner's Daughter — was promoting her new memoir in Nashville on Tuesday night, and finished off the event with a cover of "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven." She and Lynn, who originally recorded the song in 1965, once sang it together at the Ryman Auditorium in 2017.

The star's book, Maybe We'll Make It, was released this week, and her upcoming fourth album Strays is set for release in January.

Lynn died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

