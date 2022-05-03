Maren Morris Wants to Star as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked: 'Chase Your Weird Dreams Down'
Maren Morris' dreams are "Defying Gravity."
The singer shared with fans Sunday that she's throwing her hat in the ring for the musical Wicked on Broadway.
"Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway," the "Bones" singer, 32, tweeted. "What the hell. Let's see what happens."
A fan responded to the tweet asking if she would be auditioning for Glenda or Elphaba — the show's two leading women.
"I identify highly as an Elphaba but good god her songs are high," Morris responded.
Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Glinda, Elphaba and The Wizard, respectively.
The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West from the Judy Garland movie adaptation of the Wizard of Oz.
While attending magic school, Elphaba befriends Galinda (who later changes her name to Glinda the Good Witch), only to fall from grace after she discovers the truth behind the Wizard of Oz.
Sunday was not the first time Morris shared her desire to be on Broadway.
In 2018, the country star told Taste of Country that she has wanted to be on Broadway since she was a child.
"One of my dreams is to be on Broadway someday," she told the outlet. "My dream has always been to play Elphaba in Wicked. That would be so amazing. I've seen it so many times now."
She called the prospect of stepping onto a broadway stage a "bucket list dream."
"A new challenge like that would be really fun, so we'll see," she said.
Minutes after initially sharing her plans, Morris left her fans with a message to "chase your weird dreams down."
"I've hosted @JimmyKimmelLive, I've sung with @DollyParton, flown with the @AFThunderbirds, hell, I've cut bangs… I'm into taking things head on, fail or succeed. Might as well cut the s— on being coy. Chase your weird dreams down," she Tweeted.
Morris' career first launched in 2016 with her breakout track "My Church" and crossed over to the pop scene when she was featured on Zedd's 2017 hit song "The Middle." She released her latest album, Humble Quest, last month, and headlined the evening's Stagecoach festival lineup in Indio, California, this past Friday.