Maren Morris on New Virtual Tour, Why All-Female Lineups Are Important: We 'Hold Each Other Up'

Maren Morris is getting back to work after maternity leave.

The country star and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their son Hayes Andrew back in March, as the coronavirus crisis first hit the U.S. Morris had been scheduled to hit the road earlier this year but postponed her tour due to the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This week, the Grammy winner will get back on stage to kick off a new virtual concert series for members of Verizon Up, Verizon's customer loyalty program. Morris will headline a five-city remote tour, performed live from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, from Oct. 20-23. (Click here for dates and details.)

For more on Maren Morris, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Image zoom Maren Morris Cindy Ord/Getty

"We haven't gotten to play any shows this year, so this is just such an amazing opportunity. I can't wait to see my band again and connect the safest way, weirdest way we can through this platform," Morris, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I just hope I remember all my words — it's been a while!"

While "The Bones" singer has enjoyed all the unexpected extra time with her new family of three, she's missed performing.

"It really is a tough hit for our industry. I miss seeing a bunch of people come together for a positive cause and, no matter what walk of life you're coming from, to stand in a room with a bunch of strangers that just want to hear live music and their favorite song," she says. "I’m just excited that we get to actually play a live show. I treasure it even more now."

Morris rounds out an all-female lineup that Verizon tapped for its virtual shows: Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Jessie Reyez, Kelsea Ballerini, KAROL G, Maggie Rogers, Chloe x Halle and Billie Eilish.

Image zoom Maren Morris Jason Davis/Getty

The female focus was a draw for Morris. Last year, Morris toured only with women. For her GIRL World Tour, her opening acts included Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Kassi Ashton, Hailey Whitters and Tenille Townes; then, Morris joined Miranda Lambert's all-female lineup for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour, alongside Elle King, Pistol Annies and others.

"I just intrinsically love women. I grew up in my mom's hair salon. I was always around a lot of feminine energy, and it really was like Steel Magnolias, growing up for me. So I feel like I've always connected to the female spirit," says, who also joined The Highwomen supergroup last year.

While Morris has enjoyed opening for male artists like Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and Niall Horan, hitting the road with women brought out a special sisterly bond.

"Touring with all girls opening for my headline tour last year was so fun because you really get to give them this opportunity to make new fans or re-establish their current fans that can come see them in this setting, and it just feels safe and celebratory," she says.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic