Maren Morris Shares Footage from Hawaiian Vacation with Husband Ryan Hurd in 'The Bones' Video

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are #couplegoals.

The country star dropped the music video for her hit single "The Bones" on Thursday. The gorgeous clip, shot by Alex Ferrari, follows Morris and her singer-songwriter husband on their recent romantic vacation in Maui, Hawaii, from sunbathing on the beach and frolicking at a waterfall to visiting the famed Road to Hana.

“The Road to Hana is beautiful but a hell of a trek… kind of like the most meaningful & lasting human relationships we get to have. This is our journey on film for ‘The Bones,'” Morris, 29, wrote on Instagram of the stunning visual, which feels like a warm home video.

In a July 1 tweet, Morris opened up about their vacation and hinted at the video for “The Bones.”

“Had the best heart to hearts with my love, shot a music video on real film, filled my songwriting idea well, and still had clear skin after a week of drinking Painkillers…? I love you, Hawaii,” she posted at the time.

Had the best heart to hearts with my love, shot a music video on real film, filled my songwriting idea well, and still had clear skin after a week of drinking Painkillers…? I love you, Hawaii. ✨🌴 pic.twitter.com/EZQZqGefpu — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 2, 2019

This isn’t the first time Morris and 32-year-old Hurd — who tied the knot in March 2018 — have collaborated together. They’ve each made cameos in one another’s music videos (Hurd in her video for "Rich" in 2018; Morris in his "To a T" music video earlier this year); Hurd cowrote two tracks on Morris’s new album GIRL; and the pair actually met while writing a song for Tim McGraw in 2013.

“The Bones” is the second single from Morris’s acclaimed second major label LP. GIRL broke the record for the largest-ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams in its first week. Morris — who is currently on tour promoting the LP — is also a part of the new supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires. The foursome will release their first self-titled album on Sept. 6.