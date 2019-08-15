Maren Morris Shares Footage from Hawaiian Vacation with Husband Ryan Hurd in 'The Bones' Video

"The Bones" is the second single off the country star's acclaimed album GIRL

By Jeff Nelson
August 15, 2019 02:51 PM
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are #couplegoals.

The country star dropped the music video for her hit single "The Bones" on Thursday. The gorgeous clip, shot by Alex Ferrari, follows Morris and her singer-songwriter husband on their recent romantic vacation in Maui, Hawaii, from sunbathing on the beach and frolicking at a waterfall to visiting the famed Road to Hana.

“The Road to Hana is beautiful but a hell of a trek… kind of like the most meaningful & lasting human relationships we get to have. This is our journey on film for ‘The Bones,'” Morris, 29, wrote on Instagram of the stunning visual, which feels like a warm home video.

In a July 1 tweet, Morris opened up about their vacation and hinted at the video for “The Bones.”

“Had the best heart to hearts with my love, shot a music video on real film, filled my songwriting idea well, and still had clear skin after a week of drinking Painkillers…? I love you, Hawaii,” she posted at the time.

This isn’t the first time Morris and 32-year-old Hurd — who tied the knot in March 2018 — have collaborated together. They’ve each made cameos in one another’s music videos (Hurd in her video for "Rich" in 2018; Morris in his "To a T" music video earlier this year); Hurd cowrote two tracks on Morris’s new album GIRL; and the pair actually met while writing a song for Tim McGraw in 2013.

“The Bones” is the second single from Morris’s acclaimed second major label LP. GIRL broke the record for the largest-ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams in its first week. Morris — who is currently on tour promoting the LP — is also a part of the new supergroup The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires. The foursome will release their first self-titled album on Sept. 6.

