Maren Morris Shares Hilarious Photo with Shaquille O'Neal Showing Off Major Height Difference

Maren Morris poked fun at the major height difference between herself and NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal in a humorous Instagram post on Saturday.

"Tall Guys," she captioned the photo, seemingly referring to her preference for men taller than her, as her husband, country singer Ryan Hurd, also looms over the petite singer.

Morris, 32, was in Vegas to perform at The Event, a benefit for Shaq's The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports underserved young people in Las Vegas and Atlanta with the help of the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools.

The second annual philanthropy event was anchored by a rock star lineup of performances, including sets by Maroon 5, Pitbull and H.E.R., and a stand-up set by John Mulaney.

The former NBA superstar called last year's event a "lifetime highlight," in a statement announcing the return of the benefit this year. "The evening is about people — from everyday fans, to sports and entertainment stars, to corporate CEOs — coming together to make a difference in kids' lives."

Morris, who wed Hurd in 2018, often jokes about the height difference between the couple. In May, she shared a series of videos on her TikTok referencing her husband's height. "They keep me lookin' up when I'm feelin' down," she captioned the video, adding #TallGuys, the same term she used for her photo with Shaq.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the same video, she joked that Hurd was "really milking" the height difference. "So are you!" he replied.

The couple share two-year-old Hayes Andrew, who joined Morris on tour for a month this summer. She said he came "alive" while accompanying her in August, and was "talking more than ever."

While the impressive lineup of performers kept guests entertained, the true focus of the evening was on O'Neal's philanthropy.

He started the organization in 2019, partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and Communities in Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, two organizations "close to his heart," to bring opportunities to underprivileged young people.

An important aspect of his annual benefit is the live auction, where guests get the chance to bid on various lavish items, including hanging out with the basketball star at his house and playing H-O-R-S-E. Another item included a table reading involving Issa Rae.

In 2021, as a result of auction buys and ticket sales, The Event raised $2.9 million for underserved children. On Saturday, that number was eclipsed, with $3.15 million raised.