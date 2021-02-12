Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Wrote Their Wedding Vows in a Bar: 'We Sat at the Same Table'

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are sharing new details about their love story just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

On Friday, the couple appeared on The Bobby Bones Show to promote their first-ever duet, "Chasing After You," where they discussed the romantic track and got candid about their relationship.

The pair, who got married in March 2018, revealed that before they tied the knot they went to a bar to write their wedding vows.

"I think we wrote them the week of [the wedding]; we went to a bar," Hurd, 34, said of the couple's vow-penning process. "We sat at the same table. [Morris] was on her laptop and I was writing on my notepad. We wrote our vows in a bar."

While the two sat together for the activity, Morris said they didn't reveal their vows until the day of the wedding.

"The Bones" singer, 30, said that she wanted her vows to both be sentimental and lighthearted.

"I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and obviously a mix of promising him all these things that I will do for him throughout our life together, but I also wanted to add some levity" she explained. "So I said like, 'I'll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' "

The couple's latest track, which dropped Friday, is a sweet love song about fighting for the one who left and longing for their return.

"I know it's a matter of time/Till you walk, till you walk back out of my life/Leave me standing here lonely feeling like a fool," the duo sings. "Every time, every time you say we're done/You come back to the love you were running from/Don't know why, don't know why I let you but I do/Guess I love chasing after you."

While the country stars, who share 11-month-old son Hayes Andrew, have worked on music together before, this is their first official collaboration. The song is Hurd's follow up to his EOM EP last year.

"Maren and I met writing songs and we've sung on each other's records and written together, but this is the first time we've gotten to do an actual duet together," said Hurd in a press release. (The couple met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw.) "It feels like the timing is really perfect and it's a full-circle moment to get to make music together in this way."