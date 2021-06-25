Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd team up with Spotify to showcase some of their favorite wedding tunes from Miranda Lambert to Bruno Mars

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Their Faves on Wedding Playlist - Including Their Own First Dance Song!

Wedding season has officially arrived and for those couple's looking for the perfect playlist, country music has more than enough to offer.

In celebration, Spotify teamed up with country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd as the husband-and-wife duo take over their popular Country Wedding playlist. The couple, who got married in March 2018, kicked off the lengthy collection with the first dance song from their own wedding.

"Trying to get a little outside the box, Ashley Monroe's 'Has Anybody Ever Told You' was the song for our first dance at our wedding," the pair explained. The singers also include a mix of some of their country favorites by Dan+Shay, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley and Russell Dickerson, while still keeping a few wedding classics on the list.

"We felt like we needed to hear 'Mustang Sally' at every wedding we'd go to, and after that we'd take all the Bruno Mars they can stand to jam. Clearly Percy and Prince are other first dance options, and Ed Sheeran has a way of making into every wedding playlist ever made since 2015."

The remaining playlist contains a wide variety of 94 love-filled country songs for the summer wedding season, including Morris' "The Bones" and "Great Ones" and Hurd's "We Do Us." Check out the couple's wedding favorites below.

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris and Wedding Playlist Favorite Tracks:

"Has Anybody Ever Told You" - Ashley Monroe

"Diamond or Twine" - Ryan Hurd

"Speechless" - Dan+Shay

"Yours" - Russell Dickerson

"Then" - Brad Paisley

"Mustang Sally" - Wilson Pickett

"Thinking Out Loud or Dive" - Ed Sheeran

"When A Man Loves A Woman" - Percy Sledge

"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Prince