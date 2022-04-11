Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline

The couple first met back in 2013 when they wrote a song together and have since gotten married and welcomed a son

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's relationship is as sweet as their music.

The country singer-songwriters have made names for themselves in Nashville — with Morris winning countless awards including a Grammy and Hurd penning several hit songs — so it's only fitting that their love story started with music.

Morris and Hurd first met back in 2013, when they wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw, but they didn't develop a romance until a few years later.

Since then, they have gotten married, welcomed a son, and recorded their very own duet together.

They've also given us multiple glimpses of their love with their onstage performances and appearances at country music award shows, including the CMT Music Awards where they made their red carpet debut in 2016.

Take a look back at their relationship timeline over the years.

2013: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd first meet

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

After Morris moved to Nashville, she connected with Hurd during a songwriting session in 2013, which eventually culminated in "Last Turn Home," which Tim McGraw later recorded.

"We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers' job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day," Morris recalled of their first meeting.

"It was the start of a wonderful writing relationship," she added. "It's one of my favorite songs that we've ever been a part of. It's just crazy to look back on that moment where we were both just songwriters, solely, and that song has held so much weight over the years. The meaning behind the song actually means more now to me and Ryan, in a weird way — years later, it sort of hit us what the song meant."

December 2015: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd start dating

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Despite meeting in 2013, Morris and Hurd didn't actually start dating until December 2015.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'" Morris said about how their relationship evolved.

June 2016: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd make their red carpet debut as a couple

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The two eventually made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in 2016, where Morris was nominated for female video of the year and breakthrough video of the year.

July 2017: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd get engaged

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

A year after walking their first red carpet together, the couple took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Morris announced the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a series of photos in which she shows off her ring. Morris simply captioned the images, "Yes." with an engagement ring emoji.

March 2018: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd get married

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

On March 24, 2018, the couple tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville. Morris later opened up about how they wrote their vows in a bar before their wedding, noting that she wanted her vows to be both sincere and lighthearted.

"I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and obviously a mix of promising him all these things that I will do for him throughout our life together, but I also wanted to add some levity" she explained on The Bobby Bones Show. "So I said like, 'I'll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' "

March 2019: Maren Morris opens up about her marriage to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

During an interview with Esquire, Morris opened up about the trials she and Hurd went through as newlyweds after she hit the road with Niall Horn during the summer of 2018.

"It was probably the hardest part of our relationship," she recalled. "We went on our honeymoon, and then I immediately went on this gigantic tour opening for Niall Horan. It was more international touring than I had ever done. And I was gone more than I had ever been on any other tour."

She added that it was a "tough summer" but therapy helped them get through their rough patch. "We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what this future looks like and how we can make this better. I have always loved him, but I feel like I like him in ways I never knew I could before."

October 2019: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd reveal they're expecting their first child

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

In October 2019, Morris announced that she was pregnant with her first child, sharing a sweet maternity photoshoot of herself and Hurd.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris said in reference to her 2019 album. "See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻"

March 2020: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome their first child

Maren Morris Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd with son Hayes | Credit: Maren Morris/instagram

On March 23, 2020, Morris and Hurd welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd. "Love of our lives," Morris captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram. The baby's name also had a special meaning as his middle name honors Hurd's late brother, who died in a car accident at age 16.

February 2021: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd release "Chasing After You" duet

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

In 2021, the couple released their first-ever duet "Chasing After You." "Maren and I met writing songs and we've sung on each other's records and written together, but this is the first time we've gotten to do an actual duet together," Hurd said in a press release. "It feels like the timing is really perfect and it's a full-circle moment to get to make music together in this way."

In addition to performing the song together at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, the song also earned them a Grammy nomination for best country duo or group performance at the 2022 ceremony.

February 2022: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd become the first couple to be nominated for ACMs in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill