Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Drop Sweet Duet 'Chasing After You' at the 'Perfect' Time

"Maren and I met writing songs and we've sung on each other's records and written together, but this is the first time we've gotten to do an actual duet together," Hurd said about the couple's collab

Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

On Friday, married sweethearts Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd released their first-ever duet "Chasing After You," a sweet love song about fighting for the one who left and longing for their return.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know it's a matter of time/Till you walk, till you walk back out of my life/Leave me standing here lonely feeling like a fool," the duo sings. "Every time, every time you say we're done/You come back to the love you were running from/Don't know why, don't know why I let you but I do/Guess I love chasing after you."

While the country stars have worked on music together before, this is their first official collaboration. The song is Hurd's follow up to his EOM EP last year.

Image zoom Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris | Credit: Harper Smith

"Maren and I met writing songs and we've sung on each other's records and written together, but this is the first time we've gotten to do an actual duet together," said Hurd, 30, in a press release. (The couple met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw.) "It feels like the timing is really perfect and it's a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way."

"Chasing After You" is Morris' second duet this year after working with JP Saxe on "Line by Line" last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Opens Up About 'Laid-Back' Parenting Style: 'We Lucked Out Having a Very Chill Baby'

The country couple got married in March 2018 and have a sweet 11-month-old baby named Hayes Andrew.

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," Hurd told PEOPLE at the start of the pandemic last year. "It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows."