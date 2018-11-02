Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Celebrate Birthday at Sesame Street: 'Just Gonna Stay a Kid Forever'

Ryan Hurd had a birthday to remember — thanks to wife Maren Morris!

The couple —who wed in March — celebrated his 32nd birthday on Friday at the Sesame Street set, where Morris was filming her upcoming segment with Elmo, Big Bird, Ernie, Abby Cadabby and Rosita.

“Happy birthday to this grouch. This is hands down the best birthday @ryanhurd could have,” Morris wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the pair kissing in Oscar the Grouch’s living quarters.

“I share a birthday with Cookie Monster. I am also 9 years old. #sesamestreet,” Hurd captioned his photo with the beloved Muppet. The “To a T” singer also shared a group photo, writing, “Just gonna stay a kid forever. #sesame50 @sesamestreet @marenmorris.”

To top it all off, the Sesame Street characters even sang Hurd “happy birthday.”

The lovebirds got engaged in July 2017 nearly two years after they began dating in December 2015. Morris and Hurd were friends for years, having met in 2013 during a writing session shortly after Morris moved to Nashville, where she scored a publishing deal.

FYI Big Bird has pockets… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) November 2, 2018

The sweet birthday celebration comes after the couple released “To a T,” which features Morris on backing harmonies.

“Our label really wanted us to do a duet so she would be more featured in the track. I don’t think either of us were really pumped on that being that kind of moment, but we sing together all the time live and we’ve written together,” Hurd told Cowboys & Indians magazine in September.

“Maren was the first one to love this song. She showed it to our manager, and she was the one who got everybody behind it. She’s obviously my muse when it comes to creating music and writing lyrics, so having her on a track like this, a love song, just felt really natural,” he said.