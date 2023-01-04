Maren Morris Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Her Move to Nashville

Maren Morris is celebrating 10 years of living in Nashville, Tennessee!

On Monday, the country star reflected on her journey since she first moved to Music City to pursue her career as a singer. In the post, she shared a throwback picture of herself with her mom next to a U-Haul truck and a more recent clip of herself performing in a venue in front of a massive audience.

"It's a 10 year town," Morris, 32, penned in the Instagram caption. "10 years ago, I packed up the u-haul with a dream and a healthy dose of delusion, moved into a Craigslist place with two roommates I didn't know, and hustled to get into any writing room I could. 10 years later, I'm still driving circles around this town."

The Grammy Awards winner continued, "Today this dream looks a lot different than the one I packed up with. A lot of miracles and a lot more lessons than I cared to learn, but it has a pretty patina that makes it mine. I want to give my younger self a hug and say 'Brace yourself, bitch. It's gonna get weird but you're gonna be so proud.'"

Looking ahead, she concluded, "Everything in my bones says this next decade will look even more different. Happier, untethered and more lived in. I'm excited to know her. Happy ten years, Nashville."

Morris rose to fame with her Grammy-winning song "My Church", which was the lead single off her major label debut album Hero in 2016. Her success continued after her pop collaboration with Zedd and Grey, "The Middle" in 2018 peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since she made the move to Nashville a decade ago, she also welcomed her first child, son Hayes Andrew, 2, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Last month, the cross-genre talent explained what it was like welcoming her son in March 2020 as the world was shutting down, experiencing quarantine while struggling with postpartum depression.

"I think a lot of identity crises happened there," the singer shared.

Morris explained, "Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to like find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me."

Morris worked through those feelings by writing music, both on her own and with her husband, explaining that she was churning out sad songs before she realized she needed something upbeat to pull her out of her mindset.

Luckily, Hurd was able to help. "He kind of just helped me in song form, and in just conversation form, figure out how to get to the light," she noted.

The musician also discussed why she's felt more inclined to speak up about her opinions and the things she believes in since becoming a mom.

"I think it's gotten more galvanized since I've had my son, that I am really trying to make something beyond music," she said at the time. "And I want people to look around at my shows and realize, 'OK, this is really loving, and safe, and comfortable.'"