Maren Morris Performs 'Wicked' Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'

Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend

By
Published on December 4, 2022 05:10 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Kristin Chenoweth attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty for iHeartRadio

Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba!

The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good."

"Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set.

In the clip, which they both shared to their respective Instagram pages after the show, Morris sings Elphaba's part, while Chenoweth, 54, of course, sings that of Glinda, the Good Witch of the South — a role she originated when Wicked first premiered on Broadway.

Chenoweth can be seen wearing white onstage, while Morris wore a sparkly black dress during their duet. At the end of the video, the two shared a wholesome hug to thunderous audience applause.

"There are some moments you'll never forget," Chenoweth wrote in her caption. "This is one of them. Gulp. I love you, @marenmorris 💗💗💗."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" data-inlink="true">Maren Morris</a> attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris. Jason Kempin/Getty

Morris' duet with Chenoweth came about months after the country star expressed her dreams of starring as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked.

Morris tweeted that she was going to send in an audition tape for the musical in May. When a fan asked if she would be auditioning for Glinda or Elphaba, Morris responded, "I identify highly as an Elphaba but good god her songs are high."

Then, in August, Morris revealed that she received a callback for the hit musical. "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell," the Grammy Award winner tweeted alongside a crying face emoji and a green heart.

At the time, Chenoweth added some words of encouragement, tweeting to Morris, "You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! Xoxooxo."

On Instagram, Morris also told fans how she felt after learning she got the callback.

"Y'all, I literally don't even care — yes I do! — if I go beyond this callback because this is 14-year-old Maren getting to achieve something that was never in reach," she said.

"It just never felt possible," Morris added. "So thank you for being on this journey with me. We'll see where it goes. I'm just really happy. I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth — thank you Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self-tape in. I don't know what to say."

