Watch Maren Morris Perform 'I Can't Love You Anymore' for Upcoming 'Austin City Limits' TV Special

PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of Morris' Austin City Limits performance before it airs Feb. 11

By
Published on February 9, 2023 12:05 PM

Maren Morris is taking her Humble Quest back home to Texas!

The 32-year-old country star and her band recently filmed an hour-long concert special for Season 48 of Austin City Limits on PBS, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of Morris' "I Can't Love You Anymore" performance before the episode airs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Taped at the ACL studio in Austin, Texas, the hour-long performance features eight tracks from Morris' latest album Humble Quest as well as earlier singles "80s Mercedes," "I Could Use a Love Song," "Rich," "The Bones" and "My Church."

The episode marks the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's first-ever set on the Peabody Award-winning Austin City Limits show, the longest-running music television program in history.

Maren Morris
Maren Morris. Scott Newton, Courtesy of Austin City Limits

In a November 2022 interview with Billboard, Morris spoke in-depth about writing the lyrics for "I Can't Love You Anymore" following an argument with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

"Ryan and I were bickering about something — I can't even remember what, it was so stupid," she told the outlet. "But we were kind of arguing that morning, and then going into the [writing session], Ryan threw that title out and it just sort of lightened the mood: 'I can't love you any more than I do now.' So the song ended up becoming couples therapy for us."

The song's first verse finds Morris singing about Hurd, 36: "Should've known what I was getting into / Fallin' for a boy from Michigan / You love your mom like every Midwest kid / You like driving to Texas / You put up with all my exes / To deserve you, don't know what the hell I did."

Maren Morris
Maren Morris. Scott Newton, Courtesy of Austin City Limits

Explaining the "exes" lyric, she told Billboard, "They're not in my life, but they are in my songs. It's part and parcel of being married to a songwriter who's had a past."

"You do have these relationships internalized in songs. I have songs about previous relationships, and so does he. It's just something we accept about each other," added Morris. "But honestly, I was going for the rhyme, and it felt like a cool ode to George Strait. 'Texas' and 'exes' just go together so perfectly."

Check out the full setlist for Morris' ACL performance below.

  • Circles Around This Town
  • I Can't Love You Anymore
  • 80s Mercedes
  • Humble Quest
  • Background Music
  • Nervous
  • I Could Use a Love Song
  • Hummingbird
  • Detour
  • Rich
  • Good Friends
  • The Bones
  • My Church
