Maren Morris Performs for First Time Since Welcoming Son Hayes During One World: Together at Home Special

Maren Morris is singing as a new mom!

The country star, 30, made her first public performance following the March 23 birth of her son Hayes during the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

Morris performed her song “The Bones” with Hozier virtually as the pair practiced safe social distancing.

“Very honored and excited to be making a little appearance this weekend,” Morris said on her Instagram Story Thursday.

During Saturday’s special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

Last week, Morris celebrated her 30th birthday by social distancing with her newborn son Hayes and her husband Ryan Hurd. “Thirty, social distancing and thriving,” the mom of one wrote on Instagram.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM. Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!” Hurd, 33, wrote in his social media tribute to his wife, whom he tied the knot with in 2018.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

