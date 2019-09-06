Maren Morris Pays Tribute to Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris After Fatal Car Crash: 'I'm in Shock'

Image zoom Maren Morris (left) and Kylie Rae Harris kylie rae harris /Instagram; Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Maren Morris is mourning the loss of fellow country singer Kylie Rae Harris.

Just hours after Harris, 30, was involved in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico that tragically claimed her life, the “My Church” singer, 29, paid tribute to the late star in a touching post on her Instagram Stories.

Alongside a photo of Harris, Morris said she was “in shock” on Thursday and thinking of the country singer’s family, including her 6-year-old daughter Corbie, in the wake of the tragedy.

“Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock,” Morris wrote. “@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me.”

“Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival,” the singer continued.

“Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace,” Morris added.

Harris died in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist confirmed in a statement to Billboard on Thursday. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help Harris’ family with funeral costs and a college fund for her daughter, Corbie.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that two drivers — a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl — were killed and that the third driver escaped injury on State Road 522. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

A rep for Harris and the Taos County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Harris, who released two albums and her most recent self-titled EP in March, was in the northern New Mexico town to play the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Taos on Thursday.

Her last post on Twitter alluded to her vehicle being low on gas. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she tweeted.

She also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories before the accident, where she spoke about a car crash she was previously involved in while traveling through New Mexico and said that many of her family members have died in the state.

“Alright, I look a mess. It’s because I’ve been crying. It’s a good cry. I just got to Taos, New Mexico … But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, and including my dad,” she said.

“Driving these roads today — I’ve been driving for 12 hours — you would think that’s so exhausting and boring but like, the last couple of hours driving through the mountains, I’m just remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here. It was the f— best,” she continued.

“I started getting really sad … and then all of a sudden these random cows show up in the middle of the road and it might sound really crazy but there was this time — it was something that we always talked about with my dad and my sister — I was in the backseat asleep and I was like 10 or 12, and we hit something really hard and I popped up my head and was like, ‘What was that?'” Harris recalled.

“And my dad said, ‘Cow guard!'” she went on. “But really, he had hit a cow. I know that’s very depressing, but just the fact that when I was on my trek into the mountains, I just started crying and I was sad, and all of a sudden these cows just appeared out of nowhere. We grieve in different ways.”

Besides Morris, country star Randy Rogers remembered Harris as a “great person,” telling Taste of Country, “She made everybody feel welcomed and loved and cared for. She was a really bright shining light. You know, she really was. I remember the first time I heard her sing, I’ll never forget it.”

Fellow country singer Curtis Grimes also paid tribute to Harris in a message on Twitter.

“Kylie Rae Harris’ death. A harsh reality about the danger of life on the road. Y’all be sure to lift up her family, friends & sweet baby girl in your prayers during this time. I also urge you to make things right with Jesus while you can,” he wrote.