Hide the Wine! Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Enjoy a Country Girls' Night

Better hide the wine! Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce each topped the country charts this year — and celebrated with an epic girls’ night.

The three stars got together on Monday evening and each posted an adorable picture from the gathering — which, according to their captions, involved a lot of vino and tequila.

“Shared some laughs + some horror stories + a LOT of tequila and wine,” Morris, 28, wrote on Instagram before comparing the trio to their predecessors, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. “Merry christmas from dolly, emmylou and linda,” she added alongside the Christmas tree and wine emojis.

Pearce, 28, captioned her own photo: “Found out last night that laughing, crying, tequila & wine DO mix – let’s just be a trio … Merry Christmas y’all #stillhungover.” Ballerini, 25, also shared the photo with some queen and red heart emojis.

With the dearth of women played on country radio an ongoing issue, the women are supportive of each other’s success. When Ballerini recently posted an emotional video of her mom finding out she’d been nominated for a second Grammy, Morris and Pearce were quick to chime in.

“Ok, was not emotionally prepared for this,” Morris commented. “So happy for you, Kels. Let’s do it again.”

“Wow,” Pearce added next to the sobbing emoji.

And when Morris, who racked up five Grammy nominations last week, recently tweeted some quotes from critics — “plenty said ‘you’re too country.’ plenty said ‘you ain’t country enough.’ guess what? both were wrong,” she wrote — Ballerini was quick to amplify the sentiment.

“Amen,” she tweeted, to which Morris responded with, “Let’s do it our way.”

This isn’t exactly a new friendship, either. Over this past summer, country’s top trio got their sweat on together with the help of trainer Erin Oprea.

Ballerini and Pearce both Instagrammed photos from the day. In one shot, they’re posing selfie style, and Ballerini captioned it, “3 country singers walk into an @erinoprea workout…” In the other, they’re showing off their muscles and dumbbells — or, as Pearce described it, “Lots of country booty kickin’.”

Besides sweat sessions and wine nights, newlyweds Ballerini (married to Morgan Evans) and Morris (married to Ryan Hurd) offer Pearce advice on making a relationship work on the road.

“They told me you have to set boundaries of the time you spend apart,” the “Closer to You” singer, who has been dating fellow singer Michael Ray since earlier this year, previously told PEOPLE. To Pearce and Ray, that has meant adding even more travel to their schedules.

“We are always apart, but it’s oddly the number one priority for both of us to be together,” she says. “He’s very good about showing up at shows for me or I fly to him. I used to be such a homebody, and I missed my home on the road a lot. But now home is where he is.”

At the upcoming 2019 Grammys, Morris was nominated for five awards — three of which are for her crossover collaboration “The Middle” with Zedd. She previously took home the prize for best country solo performance in 2017. Ballerini’s Unapologetically was nominated for best country album. Her first was for best new artist in 2017, which Chance the Rapper took home. In 2018, Pearce won the CMT Music Award for breakthrough video for “Every Little Thing.”