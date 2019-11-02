Maren Morris Jokes About Her Husband Ryan Hurd's 'Last Quiet' Birthday Before Baby's Arrival

Ryan Hurd is celebrating his last birthday before becoming a father!

The country music star celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, and his wife, fellow country singer Maren Morris, shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have. 😂👶🏻,” the 29-year-old musician jokingly wrote alongside a portrait of the couple showing off her growing baby bump.

Morris later wrote a longer, heartfelt note to the “Diamonds or Twine” singer on her Instagram Story. The “Girl” singer posted a steamy, shirtless photo of her hubby, and wrote out the many reasons she feels grateful for Hurd.

“I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I’m being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in,” she wrote. “For getting spray tans with me because THEY’RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve.”

Morris added, “I hope I deserve you.”

Hurd’s birthday comes less than two weeks after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, due in March 2020. Morris and Hurd made the announcement with celebratory Instagram and Twitter posts on Oct. 22.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris said on Instagram in reference to her last album.

“See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻,” she added.

Hurd also shared portraits from their maternity shoot in his own announcement post.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her… cannot believe this life with this girl,” he wrote. Hurd also shared a post on Twitter, where he revealed the due date is expected to be in March.

Look at her…can’t believe it. See you in March, baby! pic.twitter.com/sQZrFcJl18 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 22, 2019

Shortly after the news broke, a source told PEOPLE the couple “are really really excited to celebrate with a babymoon at the beginning of next year once her tour schedule calms down.”

“They are buying lots of baby clothes,” the source added.

Morris and Hurd met in 2013 when they co-wrote a song for Tim McGraw in Nashville. After being friends over the next couple of years, they went public with their romance in 2016. Hurd proposed in July 2017, and they exchanged “sentimental AF” vows in March 2018.