Maren Morris Says She Introduced Son to Drag Queens at Tennessee LGBTQ+ Benefit Show: 'Arrest Me'

Maren Morris is showing support for the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of Tennessee's recent anti-drag legislation.

In an Instagram video from the Love Rising benefit concert on Saturday in Nashville, the 32-year-old Grammy winner proudly said she introduced her son Hayes Andrew, who turns 3 on Thursday, to drag queens backstage — appearing to also clap back at anti-LGBTQ+ groups' recent Drag Queen Story Hour event protests.

Held at the Bridgestone Arena, the concert featured performances from Morris, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Allison Russell, Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jason Isbell, Joy Oladokun and others.

Morris first sang The Highwomen's "Crowded Table" alongside fellow group member Amanda Shires as well as Russell, Oladokun and many drag performers. Later in the night, the "My Church" singer-songwriter came back to the stage for a performance of "Better Than We Found It" and "The Middle," which she sang with drag performer Alexia Noelle Paris.

Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris. Jason Kempin/Getty

"And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f---ing arrest me," said the Texas-born musician — who shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd — in the clip shared to Morris' Instagram.

"Love rose up," she wrote in the post's caption. "Thank you Nashville, the gorgeous Queens and the LGBTQ+ community for showing up last night."

For the event, she donned a black, long-tail suit jacket paired with a white shirt, black tie and black miniskirt. After the show, she took to her Instagram Story to explain the meaning behind her look.

"I asked [stylist] @danixmichelle to put me in a suit to demonstrate the subjectivity of drag and gender expression," wrote Morris.

She continued, "There's a reason we feel powerful in a suit, but why? Is it the tinges of both the feminine and masculine being on public display? Is it just more comfortable than wearing a dress? Or is it just hot and makes you feel like a damn superhero?"

"The answer is 'all of the above' and also 'who cares? Do you,'" concluded the post.

Billed as "a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," the Love Rising concert arrived shortly after Tennessee signed Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 into law, which ban drag performances from occurring on any public property or location where children could be in attendance.

The event benefitted the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, while the Looking Out Foundation announced it would match up to $100,000 in donations from supporters.