Maren Morris' Husband Claps Back at Troll Suggesting She Deserves Sexual Advances

Maren Morris isn’t standing for body-shaming internet trolls — and her husband Ryan Hurd is right in her corner.

The 28-year-old country star shared a photo of herself donning denim shorts, boots and a black bodysuit that showed off her midriff with a sexy cut-out.

“When you’re trying to achieve a LEWK + your dog’s ass photobombs you. ✨😂” she captioned the post on Thursday, pointing out her pet’s rear end peeking out from behind the counter.

However, one commenter wasn’t a fan of the outfit, writing, “Don’t cry foul when your asked to perform sex acts by a male…respect yourself and coverup!!”

“Um, I’m married to @ryanhurd and he doesn’t need to ask 😉,” Morris cheekily fired back in the comments section.

The “Middle” vocalist also shared a screenshot of the comment, writing, “Ok, this lady really made me genuinely laugh.”

WE CHOKED (Maren being savage on her IG) pic.twitter.com/tkmP6xHNKv — All Things Maren (@MarenNation) June 16, 2018

Mr. Hurd came through with a bomb follow up 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hUHQadld4o — All Things Maren (@MarenNation) June 16, 2018

Hurd, who wed the fellow singer in March, also refused to let the insult slide. “I don’t usually respond because Maren can handle herself, but I had a whole response to this based on the fact that usually only dudes leave that s— on here but you’re a woman! Wow!” he commented on the photo. “Maybe even a mom, I didn’t check, but I would hope no one ever said something like that to you or maybe your poor, poor daughter, who will probably grow up in a house that tells her that her own body is a bad thing.”

The country artist continued, “Maren isn’t naked. Leave my wife alone and go back in the hole you crawled out of.”

Morris followed up with another Instagram post calling out those who didn’t approve of her ensemble.

“Some turds on my last picture had the cowardly gall to suggest that I deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing, so I ought to cover up, & I thought it was pretty horrifying,” she wrote. “I realize I chose this career and I chose to put a picture on this platform, but choosing to illicit sex acts from wearing a bodysuit? No. That is what’s wrong with it all.”

She continued, “I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me. I’m proud to be Irish, Native American, English… proud of my cellulite and proud of my strong back + arms. I worked my ass off on my body the last few months, and I’m proud to show that work. All day little girls + boys are measuring themselves against societal shame & fake photoshopped bodies on Instagram. So what I guess I’m saying is, I didn’t choose to be a role model for body-shaming, judgmental nobodies; I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day. Screw the haters and eat your damn cheeseburger. 🍔 #StrongNotSkinny.”

After a busy year — Morris has already gotten married, jetted off on her honeymoon and celebrated her 28th birthday on top of her musical accomplishments — nothing can bring the star down.

“I think this is the most fun month of my life,” she told PEOPLE backstage during rehearsals for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

Soon, Morris will focus on her next album and her upcoming tour with Niall Horan. It all begs the question: do she and Hurd have time to be newlyweds?

“We went on a two-week honeymoon. I kind of felt like I got to be a newlywed in that sense,” she said. “Honestly I’m not hardcore touring until May so I do have like a month. But I won’t be relaxing, I’ll be recording. It never stops. But we find our pockets of time.”