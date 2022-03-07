The singer shares her inspiring message in an exclusive clip from the upcoming special, iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture

Maren Morris Had to 'Unlearn' Saying Sorry When There Was 'Nothing to Apologize For'

Maren Morris realizes that an apology isn't always necessary.

The Grammy winner, 31, shared there is no need for constantly "saying sorry" in an exclusive clip from the iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture, airing on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages.

"I remember doing that too as a young girl and I still do it, saying sorry for things that I have nothing to apologize for or making myself blend in when I know I'm really good at something," the musician and mom of son Hayes said.

She added, "You learn over time to unlearn doing those things."

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, the one-hour special features conversations with Morris as well as fellow artists Alicia Keys and Avril Levine which highlight the importance of gender equality.

The musicians will "dive into the lives of these three leading female artists — from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations," according to a press release.

They will discuss how they use their music and social media presence to make change and how the experiences and challenges as women are universal.

"The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment," said Gayle Troberman, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

SeeHer Hear Her teamed up with iHeartMedia for a second time to produce the special with the goal of eliminating gender bias in the music industry and increasing the percentage of women in front of and behind the mic.

"For a second year in a row, we are proud to partner with iHeartRadio and bring awareness to these issues with real scale on International Women's Day, while also celebrating female trailblazers in the industry," SeeHer President Jeannine Shao Collins said in a statement. "This is an important step towards progress to ensuring the music world sees and hears her."

In 2019, Morris opened up to PEOPLE about the lack of representation in country music.

"It's baffling," she said at the time. "There are tons of artists making incredible music, not just women — people of color and different sexualities are making catchy country music. I'm grateful my singles have done well, but it's frustrating to continue to have these conversations and no results."