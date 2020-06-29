Chris Janson is currently receiving flak for holding a live concert amid the coronavirus pandemic

Maren Morris Asks 'What Did I Do?!' After Tourmate Chris Janson Blocks Her — and He Has 'No Idea'

Is a slip of the finger to blame for the current confusion between former tourmates Maren Morris and Chris Janson?

On Sunday, "The Bones" songstress, 30, revealed on Twitter that Janson, 34, seemingly blocked her on the social media platform.

“Ummmmmm what did I DO?!” Morris tweeted, alongside a screenshot from Twitter with the message “@janson_chris blocked you.”

One of Morris' followers responded to her tweet, reminding her that she and the "Good Vibes" singer served as opening acts together during Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour in 2017.

"I had a great summer," Morris wrote back with a laughing emoji.

Janson eventually responded to Morris on Twitter, writing, "Omg!! I have no idea. Love you & your husband. Definitely was a mistake."

Janson is currently in hot water for holding a non-socially distanced concert over the weekend at Hwy 30 Fest in Filer, Idaho, despite coronavirus cases surging in many areas of the U.S.

In the country star's since-deleted social media posts, thousands of fans could be seen gathered in close proximity without wearing masks.

Janson and Chase Rice, who held his own concert over the weekend in Tennessee, received flak on social media by many, including indie folk band The Mountain Goats, who criticized Rice, 34, in a tweet that Morris retweeted.

Kelsea Ballerini also slammed Rice, calling him "selfish."

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," tweeted Ballerini, 26. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. 🤷🏼‍♀️"

Image zoom Chase Rice and Kelsea Ballerini Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, country artist Cam added her own comments about the situation and specifically mentioned Janson.

"Everyone knows that Chase & Chris as individuals are .... low hanging fruit. What if we aim higher? 🎯," Cam wrote.