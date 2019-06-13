Maren Morris Defends Posing Topless for Playboy: 'I Just Want to Live and Love'

Maren Morris is brushing off the haters.

The country singer recently teased a topless photo from her Playboy shoot on her Instagram ahead of the magazine’s Gender & Sexuality issue, out June 18.

In the sexy snaps, Morris, 29, wears nothing but a cowboy hat, red pants, and heeled cow-skin boots.

“strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week… 🌼,” she captioned the post.

Morris also shared the photos on Twitter, following them up with a tweet that read, “Also, small boobs are cool.”

While many of the comments were overwhelmingly positive and celebrated the “GIRL” singer for flaunting what she’s got, several fans took issue with the sexy photos and “slut-shamed” the Grammy winner for her decision to pose topless.

Morris, however, didn’t let the criticism get to her. The singer was quick to defend her decision to sit for the photos as a personal one she’d made for herself and herself only.

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she wrote on her Instagram Story atop another snap from the shoot.

She continued, “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back. Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truth[s] too.”

Morris, who is married to singer Ryan Hurd, later doubled down on her desire to do her own thing when she shared the same shot from the Instagram Story on her feed with the caption, “don’t fence me in.”

According to Playboy, Morris’s interview will feature the country star “clap[ping] back at her genre’s inability to support sex-positive women.”

The star’s empowering message echoes that of the lyrics in “Girl,” which encourages listeners to embrace the things they love about themselves.

“It’s really for every single person alive that is dealing with that inner critic that tells us that we’re not good enough – and silencing that inner critic,” Morris told PEOPLE of the song. “It’s telling everyone to just breathe and reboot and tomorrow is another day, and it’s going to be okay.”