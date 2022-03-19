Maren Morris Defends Her 2019 Playboy Shoot from 'Prudes': 'Respect 4 Mom Boobz'
Maren Morris doesn't have time for negativity.
The Grammy Award winner, 31, called out the "prudes" in her Instagram comments who continue to take issue with her appearance in Playboy's summer 2019 issue.
"Please dress appropriate," one commenter wrote, to which Morris responded: "RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ." "I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT," she added on her Instagram Story.
RELATED: Maren Morris Wears Vintage Dior Dress, Coordinates with Ryan Hurd at the 2022 ACM Awards: 'Yeehaw!'
The post was followed by a tasteful, black-and-white topless photo from the shoot. "Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too," Morris wrote.
"Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here," Morris captioned the same photo on her feed. "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don't forget it."
Morris was met with support in the comments section from other country stars and celebs. "I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking s— are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression," wrote LeAnn Rimes.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Mickey Guyton commented with some heart emojis. "Wow wow," wrote Amanda Kloots. "Holy smoke show," Kyle Richards responded.
The Humble Quest singer previously called out the same criticism when she announced the pictorial in June 2019, using the interview to "clap back at her genre's inability to support sex-positive women."
RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Feels 'Awful' for Passing Bad Eyesight to Son Hayes as He Gets First Pair of Glasses
"Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love," Morris wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back."
Morris' sixth studio album Humble Quest is set to be released on March 25.