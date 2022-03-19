Maren Morris Defends Her 2019 Playboy Shoot from 'Prudes': 'Respect 4 Mom Boobz'

"Please dress appropriate," one commenter wrote, to which Morris responded: "RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ." "I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT," she added on her Instagram Story.

The post was followed by a tasteful, black-and-white topless photo from the shoot. "Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too," Morris wrote.

"Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here," Morris captioned the same photo on her feed. "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don't forget it."