Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Exit From Fox News: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'

Maren Morris isn't sweating Tucker Carlson's Fox News departure.

On Monday, the network announced that the longtime pundit and FOX News Media "agreed to part ways" — and Morris, 33, wasn't afraid to share her feelings on the matter.

"Happy Monday, MotherTucker," she wrote in an Instagram Story featuring a screencap of a 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight airing, which referred to her as a "lunatic country music person."

Maren Morris/Instagram

Morris then shared another graphic on her Instagram, which read, "the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens."

Of course, Morris and Carlson's history dates back to last September, when the controversial media personality, 53, called Morris both a "lunatic" and a "fake country music singer" on air as Brittany Aldean appeared on Carlson's Fox News show amid social media drama over transgender rights.

At the time, Aldean — the wife of Jason Aldean — drew backlash from Morris and others in the country music industry after she disparaged parents of transgender youth on Instagram. Morris responded on Twitter: "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Maren Morris, Tucker Carlson. Michael Kovac/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation; Roy Rochlin/Getty

The Twitter exchange then became a segment on Carlson's show, and Carlson's "lunatic" label for Morris eventually became the basis for a t-shirt which raised more than $150,000 to benefit trans rights groups thanks to Morris' efforts.

"*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program," Morris captioned a photo of the shirt at the time.

Morris also reclaimed Carlson's "lunatic" language when she made herself into a timely meme back in October — but her latest Carlson clap-back comes as the host's time at Fox News is officially done.

Maren Morris/Instagram

Carlson's last program on the network was Friday, and beginning Monday evening, the network will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is determined.

In its statement about Carlson's departure, the network shared: "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's exit comes the same day Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Other celebrities have shared their thoughts online, with Meghan McCain not being shy about her reaction to the major changes at both networks.

"It's a bad day to be a misogynist on cable man…" McCain wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Carlson was no stranger to controversy during his time on television. As previously noted, he's repeatedly made misogynistic comments, including claiming that newly unveiled military uniforms designed to better fit pregnant women were "a mockery of the U.S. military", and arguing that it's bad for society when women make more money than men.

The former Fox News anchor was also a prominent figure in the since-settled $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems.