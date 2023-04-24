Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Exit From Fox News: 'Happy Monday, MotherTucker'

Carlson previously called Morris a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer” on air

By
Published on April 24, 2023 04:20 PM

Maren Morris isn't sweating Tucker Carlson's Fox News departure.

On Monday, the network announced that the longtime pundit and FOX News Media "agreed to part ways" — and Morris, 33, wasn't afraid to share her feelings on the matter.

"Happy Monday, MotherTucker," she wrote in an Instagram Story featuring a screencap of a 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight airing, which referred to her as a "lunatic country music person."

https://www.instagram.com/marenmorris/?hl=en. Maren Morris/Instagram
Maren Morris/Instagram

Morris then shared another graphic on her Instagram, which read, "the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens."

Of course, Morris and Carlson's history dates back to last September, when the controversial media personality, 53, called Morris both a "lunatic" and a "fake country music singer" on air as Brittany Aldean appeared on Carlson's Fox News show amid social media drama over transgender rights.

At the time, Aldean — the wife of Jason Aldean — drew backlash from Morris and others in the country music industry after she disparaged parents of transgender youth on Instagram. Morris responded on Twitter: "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Maren Morris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation ); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" poses at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris, Tucker Carlson. Michael Kovac/Getty for Elton John AIDS Foundation; Roy Rochlin/Getty

The Twitter exchange then became a segment on Carlson's show, and Carlson's "lunatic" label for Morris eventually became the basis for a t-shirt which raised more than $150,000 to benefit trans rights groups thanks to Morris' efforts.

"*ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program," Morris captioned a photo of the shirt at the time.

Morris also reclaimed Carlson's "lunatic" language when she made herself into a timely meme back in October — but her latest Carlson clap-back comes as the host's time at Fox News is officially done.

https://www.instagram.com/marenmorris/?hl=en. Maren Morris/Instagram
Maren Morris/Instagram

Carlson's last program on the network was Friday, and beginning Monday evening, the network will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is determined.

In its statement about Carlson's departure, the network shared: "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's exit comes the same day Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Other celebrities have shared their thoughts online, with Meghan McCain not being shy about her reaction to the major changes at both networks.

"It's a bad day to be a misogynist on cable man…" McCain wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Carlson was no stranger to controversy during his time on television. As previously noted, he's repeatedly made misogynistic comments, including claiming that newly unveiled military uniforms designed to better fit pregnant women were "a mockery of the U.S. military", and arguing that it's bad for society when women make more money than men.

The former Fox News anchor was also a prominent figure in the since-settled $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against Fox News by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems.

Related Articles
Tucker Carlson, Meghan McCain, Don Lemon
Meghan McCain Reacts to Tucker Carlson Departure and Don Lemon Firing: 'Bad Day to Be a Misogynist on Cable'
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson Departs Fox News, Effective Immediately
tucker carlson
Tucker Carlson's Last Words on His Show Were 'We'll See You Monday'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Democrat RFK Jr. Says Tucker Carlson Is 'Breathtakingly Courageous' in Wake of Fox News Departure
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Fired by CNN: 'I Am Stunned'
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
CNN Pushes Back at Don Lemon for 'Inaccurate' Twitter Statement About the Way He Was Terminated
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Tucker Carlson attends Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon ); AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 7: Maren Morris poses backstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Raises $150K for Trans Nonprofits with Merch of Tucker Carlson's 'Lunatic' Dig
tucker carlson, donald trump
In Text Messages, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Called Trump 'Demonic Force,' Doubted Election Fraud
https://twitter.com/RicardFoye/status/1648035391482785792 Ricard Foyé @RicardFoye Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend. Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way.
'Survivor' Alum Ricard Foyé and Husband Andy Separate: 'Still Soulmates, Just in a Different Way'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Apologizes to 'RPDR' Queens for Country Music's Homophobia: 'I Love You Guys'
Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Maren Morris Embraces 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Title as She Gets in on Halloween Costume Meme
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Maren Morris attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMAs Red Carpet After Saying She's Not 'Comfortable' Going
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Says She's Not Sure If She'll Go to the CMA Awards: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable'
Maren Morris during night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Maren Morris Doesn't Aim to Be the 'Hall Monitor' of Country Music, But Other Musicians Are 'Quiet'
Maren Morris;Photo credit: Courtesy GLAAD
Maren Morris on Why She Gets 'Heated' Discussing LGBTQ Issues: 'It Hits Closer to Home for Me'
Brittany Aldean Dumps Her Balenciaga Clothing Amid Brand's Child BDSM Controversy: Trash Day
Brittany Aldean Dumps Her Balenciaga Clothing Amid Brand's Child BDSM Controversy: 'Trash Day'