Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'

"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Maren Morris wrote in response to Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr, who shared a transphobic comment on Instagram earlier this week

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on August 27, 2022 07:28 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty for CMT; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty for Little Kids Rock

Musicians Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Joy Oladokun were among those who recently called out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Kerr, 34, captioned a makeup reveal video. The comment comes amid ongoing debate and efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

Without tagging her, Pope, 32, shared her response to Kerr, who is a makeup artist and lifestyle blogger, Friday on Twitter.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," she wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Oladokun, 30, who identifies as LGBTQ, quote tweeted Pope's statement with a selfie in which she gave the peace sign, captioned with: "Waking up happy that my parents didn't raise me to be as rude and nasty as @brittanyaldean."

"I also would like to say the LGBTQ's have clearer skin without whatever she pushin'," she added.

Morris, 32, chimed in with a response to Pope's tweet: "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

The Grammy-winner's comment sparked a back-and-forth with conservative pundit and Kerr's friend Candace Owens. "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records," Owens, 33, wrote.

"Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now," Morris responded. "Also, why do y'all always go to 'castration' and 'pedophiles' to try and shut an argument down? It's honestly concerning and worth looking into."

Kerr, 34, later shared a response to Pope on her Instagram Story, after sharing a screenshot of the Thrive artist's tweet.

"Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care' is one of the worst evils," she wrote in part.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" data-inlink="true">Maren Morris</a>, Cassadee Pope Call Out <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-aldean/" data-inlink="true">Jason Aldean</a>'s Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'. https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanyaldean/2913641157229989300/.
Brittany Aldean/Instagram

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Kerr added. "Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions."

At least 13 U.S. states have signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law and another 23 states have introduced such bills in 2022 alone, according to HRC, with many of those laws targeting transgender youth and gender-affirming care.

Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published an opinion that 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, a potential landmark ruling that could guarantee access to gender-affirming care.

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris Hopes Country Music is "More Inclusive in Every Shape and Form" Going Forward

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ramped up attacks on trans youth, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents for child abuse after they provided gender-affirming care for their children. Florida and Alabama have since adopted similar policies.

President Joe Biden recently pledged his support to trans citizens during Transgender Day of Visibility in March, and he's continued to urge Congress to pass the long-overdue Equality Act.

