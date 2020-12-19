"With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour," the Grammy winner said in a statement Friday

Maren Morris Cancels RSVP Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic and Says She Is 'Working on My Third Record'

Maren Morris fans will have to un-RSVP from the country star's upcoming tour.

The Grammy winner, 30, announced that her previously postponed RSVP tour is being canceled because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic placing uncertainly as to when music venues will be allowed to open up again.

"Hi Darlings," Morris began a statement shared on social media Friday. "There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year."

"With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour," the singer continued, saying that fans who hold tickets will be receiving a full refund.

But fans may be able to expect some new music when Morris eventually sets another tour — she added in her statement that she is working on a new record.

"I truly appreciate your patience on this," she added. "I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon."

The pandemic hasn't kept Morris from performing at all this year, however — in October, she sang in an all-female virtual concert series for members of Verizon Up, Verizon's customer loyalty program.

"We haven't gotten to play any shows this year, so this is just such an amazing opportunity. I can't wait to see my band again and connect the safest way, weirdest way we can through this platform," the "The Middle" singer told PEOPLE at the time. "I just hope I remember all my words — it's been a while!"

"It really is a tough hit for our industry," she added of the pandemic. "I miss seeing a bunch of people come together for a positive cause and, no matter what walk of life you're coming from, to stand in a room with a bunch of strangers that just want to hear live music and their favorite song."

Image zoom Maren Morris performing at the CMAs in November | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"I’m just excited that we get to actually play a live show," she added ahead of the virtual tour. "I treasure it even more now."

Morris also performed at the CMAs in November, where she picked up three trophies for female vocalist, single and song of the year.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together, son Hayes Andrew, in March. "The Bones" singer said in October that since little Hayes' arrival, she's been doing plenty of songwriting.

"I've been writing a lot since my son was born, and I love songwriting — it's my first love," she told PEOPLE. "I feel a little bit freer writing right now because there's no deadline; there's no timeline."