Maren Morris Announces Post-Baby Tour, Will Hit the Road Just Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Maren Morris just announced her next tour — and it’s an open invitation!

On Wednesday, the country singer revealed plans for “RSVP: The Tour.”

The "To Hell and Back" singer, 29, is currently eight months pregnant with her first child with her husband and frequent collaborator Ryan Hurd, 33, and she’ll hit the road just months after giving birth.

The Grammy-winning artist — who is due in late March — will play her final show as an expectant mom on March 7 at the Houston Rodeo. On May 7, she is slated to play the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. Then the tour’s North American leg will kick off June 5 in Boston; it will end Oct. 17 in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Maren Morris Cindy Ord/Getty

Texas native Morris’ star has only continued to rise since she broke out in 2016 with her smash hit “My Church.” Last year she released her second major-label LP, GIRL, to critical acclaim, and chart success has followed.

The title track topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in August. Then last week her follow-up single "The Bones" marked its second week atop the chart, making it the first solo female song to reach No. 1 for two consecutive weeks since 2012.

Morris and fellow singer-songwriter Hurd married in 2018. The country power couple announced in October that they were expecting a baby boy.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote on Instagram at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”