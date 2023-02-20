Country Rocker Marcus King Marries Briley Hussey in Nashville Ceremony: 'I Fell in Love, Hard!'

Marcus King and Briley Hussey are married!

The Grammy-nominated artist best known for soul-baring songs such as "The Well" and "Blood on the Tracks" married Hussey in a lavish ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I fell in love, hard!" King, 26, recalls to PEOPLE about first meeting his future bride. "She waltzed up on my bus like she owned it, and I was taken with her sweet southern drawl. She asked to connect to the Bluetooth, blared Linda Ronstadt and Aretha Franklin and we sang and danced till it was time for the bus to leave. I told her the next morning to quit her job and marry me instead."

And that's exactly what she did. Not surprisingly, music served as a sentimental centerpiece for their special day.

"Marcus has called me 'little bird' since the night we met, so during our ceremony, Leah Blevins will be performing her song 'Little Bird' that starts out with the lyrics, 'We got married on a Sunday,'" explains Hussey, 31, who worked with planner House of Grey to design the wedding of her dreams.

With hair and makeup done by Made by Beck and wearing a Rita Vinieris-designed gown from Adorn Nashville, Briley sparkled in jewelry from Los Angeles-based Kit Vintage as she walked down the aisle to her groom, who wore a tux custom designed with Jukebox Mama. King also sported custom-designed Lucchese cowboy boots and a cowboy hat from Lone Hawk Hats.

There were also plenty of sentimental touches during the ceremony.

"My something borrowed was a handkerchief that my bouquet was wrapped with," says Hussey of the little details of the ceremony that was officiated by none other than Country Music Hall of Fame artist Jamey Johnson. "It belonged to my great-grandmother, Virginia Hortense Worley Taylor, and has been used as 'something borrowed' by every great-granddaughter in my family, on their wedding day."

Briley Hussey and Marcus King. Brooke Taelor Photography

The couple chose to exchange wedding rings to symbolize their forever union, with Hussey's ring designed with Simon Tekin at Ballantyne Jewelers and the groom's wedding band from David Yurman. But once the "I do's' were complete, King tells PEOPLE that he and his new bride were looking for a whole new vibe.

"We wanted the ceremony to be simple and elegant and our reception to be the complete opposite," explains the South Carolina native. "A lot of color, candles, fun linens and china, lights, trees and foliage —definitely a glam garden vibe."

Arriving at the reception wearing a Jovani dress from McKenzie Jade's in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hussey sat down with her new husband and their crowd of adoring guests and enjoyed a dinner catered by Chef's Market that included winter pear salad, Jack Daniel's barrel smoked short rib, sage crusted chicken, and pistachio and orange pan-roasted halibut.

Following dinner, guests had plenty to do, from getting their photos taken in the Majestic Photobooth to getting tattoos by King's primary tattoo artist Adam the Kid. There was also a wide array of signature drinks at the bar for guests to partake in, including cocktails specifically named after the couple's three dogs Libby, Otis and Duck.

As the party raged on, guests were invited to enjoy an assortment of desserts and late-night snacks, including pie pops, key lime bites on edible graham cracker spoons, Jack Daniel's whiskey bread pudding, and a tater-tot station.

And once the night was through, wedding guests headed home with a special gift from the couple – trucker hats from Texas-based Uncle Bekah's Inappropriate Trucker Hats.