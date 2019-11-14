Country Singer Mandy Barnett Covers Classic 'The End of the World' in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Mandy Barnett has covered another country classic.

Last month, the singer released her own rendition of the 1962 Skeeter Davis hit "The End of the World." Now, PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the cover, which she worked on with an orchestra.

Barnett was working on her next project — a collection of Billie Holiday torch songs, due in March 2020 — when she was inspired to record “The End of the World” after watching Country Music, the Ken Burns documentary series on PBS.

Image zoom Mandy Barnett Michael Loccisano/Getty

“We were already in the studio with an incredible 60-piece orchestra recording a torch songs album that will be released in 2020,” Barnett said. “After viewing the Country Music documentary, we were inspired to add this beautiful song that was originally produced by Chet Atkins for Skeeter Davis to our recording schedule. Skeeter was always so kind to me and appreciated my being a new-generation torchbearer for classic country music.”

Barnett earned acclaim in 1994 when she starred in Always… Patsy Cline, the musical based on the Music City icon. In the years since, she has released seven albums.