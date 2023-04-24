Madeline Merlo Marries Chase Fann as She Says Wedding Was a 'Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

The couple held the afterparty at Tin Roof, the bar where they met in 2020

Published on April 24, 2023 04:15 PM
Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo and Chase Fann. Photo: Brooke Couch

Madeline Merlo has said "I do!"

On Saturday, April 22, the "Champagne Night" songwriter married Nashville attorney Chase Fann in a garden-inspired greenhouse wedding at the Long Hollow Gardens in Gallatin, Tennessee.

"It was such a dream come true," Merlo, 29, told PEOPLE exclusively of her big day. "The perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives."

The ceremony was filled with flowers and included lots of personal touches from Merlo's hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo and Chase Fann. Brooke Couch

The bar was stocked with Canadian beer and their guests enjoyed a menu with Southern comfort food as an homage to Fann's Nashville roots.

"People say your wedding is one of the best days of your life," Fann, 30, added. "Now I understand why."

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo. Brooke Couch

The wardrobe and accessories complemented the wedding's ethereal theme as the "Neon Love" singer wore a gown designed by Madison James and a hand-embroidered veil.

Her bridesmaids wore champagne taupe dresses and the bride and groom's rings were custom-made by Bespoke X BTM.

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo and her bridesmaids. Brooke Couch

The bride walked down the aisle to "Lady May" by Tyler Childers — a tune that holds special meaning to the couple.

"'Lady May' was a song that reminded us of our first trip to Asheville," Merlo told PEOPLE. "Asheville is a magical place and it was [while we hiked] those Blue Ridge mountains that I think we both realized there was something really special between us," she adds. "'Lady May' takes us back there."

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Madeline Merlo and Chase Fann. Brooke Couch

The after-party was held at the Tin Roof — the bar where the couple originally met in 2020 — and Merlo's bass player's band played at the reception.

For a musical touch, a record player served as the guest book with personalized records for their guests to sign.

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo. Brooke Couch

Up next, the couple is set to honeymoon in Costa Rica — and Fann is relishing the moment.

"I'd marry Madeline any time, anywhere," he said.

The couple got engaged in April of last year. At the time, Merlo and Fann opened up about their sweet moment.

"The day after we met I texted my family and told them that I met my husband last night," she said at the time. "I've known he was the one since we met and was surprised, but so happy, when he went down on one knee to propose."

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo. Brooke Couch

For Fann, popping the question meant getting to spend "forever" with the rising country star.

"Meeting Madeline has been the best thing that's ever happened to me. I've considered myself lucky to be with her every day since we first met, and I absolutely cannot wait to marry her," he said at the time.

Madeline Merlo marries Chase Fann on April 22nd Wedding
Chase Fann and Madeline Merlo. Brooke Couch
