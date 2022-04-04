'Champagne Night' Songwriter Madeline Merlo Is Engaged to Chase Fann: 'Dream Come True'

Merlo — the songwriter behind Lady A's No. 1 hit — and Fann met two years ago at a local live bar

Madeline Merlo is looking forward to forever!

Over the weekend, the "It Didn't" singer got engaged to Nashville attorney Chase Fann.

"The day after we met I texted my family and told them that I met my husband last night," Merlo, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I've known he was the one since we met and was surprised, but so happy, when he went down on one knee to propose."

She continued, "It's a dream come true."

The couple met two years ago at a local live music bar — and Fann popped the question to Merlo at a friend's farm in Kingston Springs, Tennessee.

For Fann, 29, popping the question meant getting to spend "forever" with the rising country star.

"Meeting Madeline has been the best thing that's ever happened to me. I've considered myself lucky to be with her every day since we first met, and I absolutely cannot wait to marry her," he says.

The couple celebrated with family, friends and FaceTime calls home to Merlo's family in Canada.

In August, Merlo shared photos from her trip to Joshua Tree with Fann in honor of his birthday.

"PSA: it's my fav person in the world's birthday today," she wrong alongside the sweet Instagram post.

Aside from being a singer herself, Merlo is also the songwriter behind Lady A's smash hit "Champagne Night," as seen on Songland.

In February, Merlo was on tour with country star Jimmie Allen for his Down Home tour, along with Chayce Beckham and duo Neon Union.