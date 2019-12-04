MR. AND MRS.
Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow married her high school sweetheart, Jonah Font, at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee on Nov. 22.
“We both can’t hold back happy tears,” she said. “It’s been eight years of knowing this was our goal and the fact that it’s finally here is so exciting and very emotional.”
RINGS AND THINGS
Marlow’s wedding band was custom designed by Genesis Diamonds, and Font wore a band by David Yurman.
“Jonah gave me a promise ring when I was 17 and moving to Nashville. It was from David Yurman so we wanted to keep that going,” the singer, 24, explained.
Marlow’s diamond engagement ring has sweet significance as well. “The center stone in my ring was my mom’s that my dad gave her 26 years ago,” she said.
SOUL SISTER
Marlow’s Maddie & Tae partner Taylor Dye stood by her side as a bridesmaid— and as an official wedding witness. “She’s going to be on our marriage certificate forever,” Marlow told PEOPLE of Dye, whom she also enlisted to choose the bridal party’s Watters dresses.
The country duo released the second part of their three-part album, Everywhere I'm Goin‘, in October.
THE DETAILS
The couple chose maroon and mixed metal colors to bring their fall and winter theme to life, seen here in florals from Fresh By CarryAnn.
“Ironically enough, maroon was our high school color!” said Marlow, who first met Font, 25, eight years ago during her sophomore year of high school in Texas. “The general decor is very fall and winter-driven. It’s our favorite time of year so it felt perfect to blend the two together.”
GANG'S ALL HERE
Standing beside Marlow and Font on their big day was a bridal party made up of seven bridesmaids (Marlow’s lucky number) and six groomsmen.
Both Marlow’s little sister Camy — who served as her maid of honor — and Font’s oldest brother Justin — who served as his best man — gave speeches.
BEST DRESSED
Marlow wore a custom-designed gown by designer Anne Barge for the ceremony and reception, which she described as “classic and sexy.”
“I wanted to feel sexy on my wedding day but also have some classic elements like lace and a train,” said Marlow, who decided on her gown after trying on about nine dresses.
Marlow accessorized with shoes gifted by Badgley Mischka and art deco diamond earrings from Williams Galleries Fine Period Jewelry.
As for the groom, he wore a custom tuxedo by Indochino.
SWEET TREATS
As for the food, the couple went with serving “Thanksgiving dinner” catered by Bacon and Caviar. For dessert, they had a small cake and mini pies by Katelin Hayes Desserts, in addition to a hot cocoa bar “to add in some winter feels.”
LOOKING AHEAD
When it comes to what’s next for her and Font, Marlow told PEOPLE, “It’s all fun with him. I’m looking forward to more adventures, more memories and our love to just keep growing stronger and stronger.”
She added, “We definitely want to have kids one day, but for now we are just going to enjoy each other and keep making amazing memories.”