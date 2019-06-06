Maddie Marlow Says Maddie & Tae Bandmate Taylor Dye Is Part of Her Wedding

Maddie Marlow’s wedding date is just around the corner — and her go-to-girl Taylor Dye is going to be the marriage witness!

The country singers (who together make up the duo Maddie & Tae) stopped to talk about Marlow’s nuptials on the 2019 CMT Awards red carpet Wednesday night.

“The wedding is coming up,” Marlow, 23, told PEOPLE. “We actually just met with our pastor today and finalized the ceremony.”

Dye, also 23, said her duties as friend of the bride have been pretty manageable thus far. She’s in charge of picking out bridesmaid dresses and “other than that, I’m her witness.”

Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye Robby Klein/Getty

For Marlow, the decision was a no-brainer.

“She’s going to be on our marriage certificate forever,” the bride-to-be told PEOPLE. “They were like, who would you want to have on your marriage certificate? And I was like, my best friend!”

Marlow added that the wedding planning process is almost over, “All that’s left to do is my bachelorette party. Tae and I are going to be turning up. We’re going to Texas, Austin. My hometown is a little boring compared to Austin.”

She says she had to get flexible with the date to accommodate one very important obligation: Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour. Maddie & Tae open the shows, which kicked off in May, along with country female duo Runaway June.

“We’ve had to move the date a couple of times because of the Carrie tour but other than that it’s been great,” Marlow said. “My fiancé is so supportive. Too many blessings are happening at one time so I’m not complaining.”

Marlow confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend of seven years, Jonah Font, to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“He is my best friend, and I’m truly engaged to my dream guy!” Marlow says of her fiancé, whom she met during her sophomore year of high school back in Texas.

Dye, who was one of the first people to find out via text message, told PEOPLE at the time that she was overjoyed for Marlow (whom she immediately FaceTimed). “Knowing my best friend is marrying the love of her life makes me so unbelievably happy,” she said. “I can’t wait for them to start this special journey together!”

And Marlow couldn’t agree more.

“I love that we’ve been together for so long before we got engaged because we know everything about each other. We’ve learned how to really love each other, how to communicate and how to be a rock for the other person.”