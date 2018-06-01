Maddie Marlow is a bride-to-be!

One half of country duo Maddie & Tae, Marlow got engaged to her boyfriend of seven years Jonah Font in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, late last month, the couple confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

“He is my best friend, and I’m truly engaged to my dream guy!” Marlow, 22, says of her 23-year-old fiancé, whom she met in her sophomore year of high school in Texas.

Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font Harlow and May Studios

Bandmate Taylor Dye, who was one of the first people to find out via text message, tells PEOPLE she’s overjoyed for her music partner (whom she immediately FaceTimed). “Knowing my best friend is marrying the love of her life makes me so unbelievably happy,” she says. “I can’t wait for them to start this special journey together!”

And Marlow couldn’t agree more.

“I love that we’ve been together for so long before we got engaged because we know everything about each other. We’ve learned how to really love each other, how to communicate and how to be a rock for the other person,” the “Friends Don’t” singer shares.

Jonah Font and Maddie Marlow Harlow and May Studios

Speaking of rocks, the “Girl in a Country Song” singer’s diamond engagement ring has a very sweet family significance.

“The center stone on my ring is the diamond from my mom’s original engagement ring. My parents have been married 25 years!” explains Marlow. “My dad bought her a new ring a while back, so she kept her original diamond to pass down to me or my sister someday. It is so special having an heirloom ring because I will get to pass it down one day too.”

The ring Harlow and May Studios

As for how the proposal went down, Marlow reveals she envisioned the moment in her dream days before Font, who’s finishing up his degree in food science, got on bended knee.

“We booked a vacation to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate seven years together. Well, three days before our trip, I had a dream that he proposed on the beach but he lost the ring,” she recalls.

“I have a really weird thing with my dreams. I’ve had vivid dreams in the past that actually came true days after the dream. So when I told Jonah about the dream, he was super freaked out,” Marlow tells PEOPLE. “I had no idea at the time that he was actually planning on doing it in Cabo, so I felt awful after the fact! The night before our trip, we were laying in bed, and I was about to go to sleep because we had to get up at 3 a.m. for our flight the next morning. Jonah started talking about how happy he’s been the past seven years and how excited he was for the trip.”

In fact, Marlow’s gut feeling actually fast-forwarded Font’s original proposal plan.

“Then he said, ‘I’ve been wanting to ask you something for a really long time.’ He got out of bed, down on one knee and popped the question! Then he told me he wanted to do it in Cabo but after my dream he thought it would be safer to do it before we left!” she says. “I always told him I wanted a really intimate proposal — nothing over the top — so it was perfect!”

Maddie Marlow and Jonah Font Harlow and May Studios

Not only did Marlow see it in her dreams, but she was also secretly hoping the timing of the engagement would fall on their anniversary.

“I was totally shocked. I was secretly hoping he was going to do it for our seven year anniversary, but I had no idea he was going to really do it,” she says. “We live together, so he said hiding the ring was tricky. It was in his sock drawer for three months!”

Having returned from their trip, Marlow is focusing on new music in addition to wedding planning. She and Dye are currently wrapping up their sophomore album, led by the first single, “Friends Don’t,” and will return to CMA Fest’s Country Roads and Riverfront Stages next week in Nashville.