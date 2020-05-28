MacKenzie Porter Premieres Heartbreaking — and Relatable — 'Seeing Other People' Music Video

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"We have all gone through that one breakup that makes us question everything," MacKenzie Porter tells PEOPLE

There's nothing worse than running into an ex when you're least expecting it.

And that's exactly what MacKenzie Porter depicts in the new music video for her latest single, "Seeing Other People" — an emotional break-up track about the struggle to get over an ex after seeing them move on with someone else.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the accompanying video — which shows an emotional Porter, 30, trying to come to terms with the heartbreak — set in New York City.

"I’m beyond excited the video for 'Seeing Other People' is finally out in the world. It’s so weird to look back on this shoot today. We shot it about a week and a half before New York fully shut down because of COVID-19," Porter tells PEOPLE.

"We chose to shoot it in New York because we loved the idea of setting against the backdrop of a location where there are millions of people and the likelihood of running into an ex is slim — but somehow, it still happens," she adds. "Of course you are going to see them out and around in a small town, but the chances in a big city are so small that it almost hurts worse; like it was meant to be rubbed in your face."

Image zoom MacKenzie Porter Chris Hornbuckle

Scenes for the video were shot throughout the city, though the most powerful were those of Porter crying on the subway. "We also thought it would be cool to show the busyness of New York kind of juxtaposed against the busyness that rushes around in your head when you're in the throes of a breakup," she explains.

"Seeing Other People" was first released in February. Porter tells PEOPLE her inspiration for the song was "that one breakup" that many of us can probably call to mind.

"This song means a lot to me. We have all gone through that one breakup that makes us question everything," she says. "Seeing your person out with someone else is heartbreaking no matter what the circumstances are. But I’ve gotten through it, and so many of my fans have too, and I really just wanted to portray that in this video. I hope you love it!"

Image zoom MacKenzie Porter mackenzie porter/ Youtube

While heartbreak is at the center of her new music, it's certainly not at the center of her personal life as the singer is engaged to former Nashville actor Jake Etheridge.

Etheridge got down on one knee last summer, proposing to Porter with a 2-carat, round diamond ring after an eight-course dinner at a new Indian restaurant in Nashville.

"We walked home, and when I opened up our front door, his favorite song [James Carr’s 'The Dark End of the Street‘] was playing. The floor was covered in candles and roses, there was champagne on ice and he instantly got down on one knee," Porter told PEOPLE at the time. "He said all of the sweet things and asked me to do forever with him!"

Image zoom Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge

The couple had planned to officially tie the knot this weekend, but unfortunately had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While busy coming out with new music, Porter, who starred in Netflix's popular Travelers series, recently admitted she would be stepping back from acting to focus on her country career.