Singer-Songwriter Mac Davis Dead at 78 Following Complications from Heart Surgery

"Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time," his family said in a recent statement

Music legend Mac Davis has died. He was 78.

Davis died on Tuesday, the Country Music Association confirmed in a release.

"Today our Country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist. I remember watching Mac’s TV show as a kid as well as his three years co-hosting the CMA Awards with Barbara Mandrell, which proved his command of the TV medium as well as the music," said Sarah Trahern, CMA's Chief Executive Officer, in the release.

She continued: ″Personally, though, I am saddened to recall a wonderful day spent with Mac and his wife Lise Gerard at our CMA Songwriters Series show at the Library of Congress just a few years ago. He held command of the room backstage with lively stories and a genuine love of the craft of storytelling. When he performed “In the Ghetto” that night, fellow songwriter Pam Tillis pointed out that sadly the song is as pertinent today as it was when Mac wrote it in the late 1960s. His timeless artistry will be sorely missed."

On Monday, the country singer-songwriter's family revealed that he had been experiencing severe complications after a serious heart procedure.

″We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville,″ his family announced in a brief statement on Twitter. ″Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time.″

Fellow country star Dolly Parton, 74, shared the emotional announcement along with the hashtag ″#PrayforMacDavis."

The late star was named ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1974 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000. Not long after in 2006, he was inducted into the National Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He hosted The Mac Davis Show, a variety series on NBC from 1974 to 1976 and made a name for himself as an all-around entertainer having involvement in film, stage acting and formerly working as a TV and radio personality.