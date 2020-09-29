Singer-Songwriter Mac Davis Is 'Critically Ill' After Heart Surgery

"We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville," the musician's family said in a statement Monday

Mac Davis is critically ill after undergoing heart surgery, his family announced on Twitter Monday.

"We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville," the musician's family said in a brief statement. "Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time."

Dolly Parton shared her support for Davis by retweeting the post and adding, "#PrayforMacDavis."

Davis' career began in 1969 when he worked as a songwriter for Elvis Presley. Davis is responsible for writing Presley's hits "In the Ghetto," "Memories" and "Don't Cry Daddy."

Though he is known for songwriting — he also wrote Glen Campbell's "Everything a Man Could Ever Need" and Kenny Rogers & the First Edition's "Something's Burning," among several more — Davis has had a successful singing career of his own as well.

The "Hooked On Music" singer was named the ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1974 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000. Six years later, he was inducted into the National Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

Some of Davis' most recognizable tracks include "Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses."

The musician also made a foray into film and television.

Davis hosted his own variety show on NBC from 1974 to 1976, and appeared on the big screen in movies like North Dallas Forty, Cheaper to Keep Her, The Sting II and Jackpot.