Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Is Recovering from 'Brutal' COVID Symptoms: It 'Beat Me Up'

Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking Combs is starting 2021 with recovery after battling COVID-19.

Hocking Combs updated her followers on Instagram Story to reveal that she had faced "brutal" symptoms as she fought the coronavirus over the past two weeks. She did not say whether or not her husband tested positive.

"I wish I was like those people that just lost their smell or taste or just didn't even know they had," she said. "But no, I've had all the symptoms, except for a fever. It's beat me up."

"It's brutal," Hocking Combs, 28, added. "But I am on the up and coming and I am feeling great these last two or three days and hopefully, I test negative soon."

The couple got married at their Florida home in August after dating since 2016.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life," Combs wrote on Instagram after tying the knot. "I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever."

Combs, 30, recently dedicated his track "Forever After All" to his wife in October.