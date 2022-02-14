Luke Combs and wife Nicole are expecting their first child together, a boy, in the spring

Luke Combs Thanks Wife Nicole for 'Loving Me for Who I Am' in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

Luke Combs is celebrating his "Beautiful Crazy" love story with wife Nicole this Valentine's Day.

The "Forever After All" singer, 31, shared a sweet tribute to Nicole, 29, on Instagram Monday with two photos featuring the couple smiling in what appears to be a backyard, and celebrating his big entertainer of the year award win at the 2021 CMA Awards.

"Happy Valentines Day to this amazing woman," the country star wrote. "Getting to spend everyday [sic] with you is a blessing I will never take for granted. Thank you for making me laugh, making me smile, being there for me, and loving me for who I am."

Combs concluded with a sweet message that alluded to the fact that the couple is expecting their first child together.

"I can't wait to raise our family with you and spend a whole lot of more years together," he wrote. "I Love You @nicolejcombs."

She replied: "this night 😂 haha I love you so much!!"

The couple were engaged in 2018 after two years of dating, and tied the knot in August 2020 at their home in southern Florida.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs | Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Last month, they announced that they're expecting a baby boy in the spring.

"Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride," Combs wrote on Instagram.

The two started dating when Nicole was working at BMI Nashville, and Combs had "no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal."

"Everybody was like, 'Yeah, this is never gonna work,'" Combs told PEOPLE before their engagement, "and so I didn't have anything when we met."

Combs revealed on The Artist and The Athlete podcast last year that he knew Nicole was the one even before they started dating, and that he wrote his hit "Beautiful Crazy" three or four months after they met.