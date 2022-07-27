"This is a moment and video I'll always cherish. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us all, Addi," Combs wrote in a Facebook post

Luke Combs Serenades a Fan with Leukemia Onstage, Family Says They're 'Blown Away' By His Kindness

Luke Combs made his concert in Ohio an unforgettable night for a fan.

During Combs' concert at Buckeye Country Superfest over the weekend, the "When It Rains It Pours" singer helped Addi Conely — who's living with Acute Myeloid Leukemia — check off a bucket list item by meeting and seeing him perform live.

"He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word. He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging," wrote Conely's mother in a Facebook post, calling it the "best night of our lives."

She added, "This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were."

Luke Combs

When Combs, 32, heard about Conely's condition, the Grammy nominee and his team made sure she had an experience of a lifetime. He flew her and her family to Ohio, provided transportation from the airport and spent time with her backstage.

Ahead of the show, Conely said her favorite song was "Better Together" and the country star arranged to bring her on stage for his performance of the No. 1 country hit — during the concert's encore — to serenade her.

Combs is currently on his The Middle of Somewhere Tour, which spans major North American cities before concluding in December in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, Combs and wife Nicole welcomed their first baby together named Tex Lawrence Combs.

"It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day ... Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days 🤍," Nicole wrote, announcing the news in June.

The current CMA entertainer of the year and three-time Grammy Award nominee echoed his wife's excitement in a similar statement.

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy," he wrote, sharing the same Instagram picture as his wife at the time.