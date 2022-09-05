Luke Combs Refunds Concert Tickets Due to Vocal Issues, but Still Performs for Fans Anyway

"We're going to put on the best free show we could put on," Luke Combs told an audience after revealing they would receive a ticket refund

By
Published on September 5, 2022 10:08 PM
Luke Combs performs the half-time show of the NFL game
Luke Combs. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Luke Combs is showing extra love to his fans.

Before beginning his show at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Saturday, Combs, 32, shared a special message with concertgoers while on stage, telling them, "I have to let you know that I have refunded all of your tickets. As of 7 p.m. today, a few hours ago, I realized that I was not going to be able to sing as good as I normally do." The moment was captured on video by numerous fans.

"[My voice is not] what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it," he continued, adding, "So, we're going to put on the best free show we could put on, and I want you guys to know how upset I am to have to tell you that tonight, but all I want you to know is that we're going to do the very damn best."

He ended by promising to give fans "everything that I have. I am so sorry, so sorry."

Another sweet moment was captured on video at a separate show this weekend, when Combs gave $140 to young concertgoers who stacked wood to pay for their tickets, one of whom was celebrating his 12th birthday.

The "When It Rains It Pours" singer is no stranger to sentimental onstage moments.

In July, he helped Addi Conely — who's living with Acute Myeloid Leukemia — check off a bucket-list item by meeting him at a show.

"He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word. He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging," wrote Conely's mother in a Facebook post, calling it the "best night of our lives."

She added, "This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were."

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards: 'I Don't Deserve to Win It'

When Combs heard about Conely's condition, the Grammy nominee and his team made sure she had an experience of a lifetime. He flew her and her family to Ohio, provided transportation from the airport and spent time with her backstage.

Ahead of the show, Conely said her favorite song was "Better Together." The singer arranged to bring her on stage for his performance of the No. 1 country hit — during the concert's encore — to serenade her.

Combs is currently on his The Middle of Somewhere Tour, which spans major North American cities before concluding in December in Oklahoma.

